Zimbabwe: Government Introduces Digital Mining System to Boost Investment

Government is introducing a computerized Mining Cadastral Registration System to address technical challenges which include disputes over mining claims and attract more investment into the sector.

Speaking during a post cabinet press briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting services Minister Zhemu Soda said the digital platform is expected to strengthen governance in the mining industry and improve the efficiency of processing mining titles.

He said the Mining Cadastral Management Registration System would improve the country's competitiveness as an investment destination by enhancing the management of mining rights.

"The Mining Cadastre Management Information System will improve competitiveness in the mining industry in order to attract increased investment through strengthened governance in the administration of mining rights," he said.

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Soda said the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development currently maintains a repository of more than 60 000 mining licenses covering Blocks of Claims, Special Grants, Mining Leases, Exclusive Prospecting Orders and Sites among other permits.

The digital platform is expected to address long-standing challenges affecting the mining sector.

"The computerised mining title platform will address technical challenges experienced, which include disputes from overlapping titles and processing delays," he said

The introduction of the system forms part of government's efforts to modernise the administration of mining rights, improve service delivery and create a more transparent and efficient licensing system for investors and other stakeholders.