Sudanese Government Condemns Violent Events in Kauda, South Kordofan

The Secretariat-General of the Council of Ministers issued a statement on the violent events that took place in Kauda area in South Kordofan State, in which a number of innocent civilians were killed, announcing the government's full solidarity with unarmed civilians.

The statement read: "The Government of Sudan has followed with deep regret the violent events and serious violations that recently took place in Kauda area in South Kordofan State, which resulted in the deaths of a number of innocent civilians."

It added: "The Sudanese Government holds the rebel Abdulaziz Adam Al-Hilu movement fully responsible for these massacres and violations that targeted the Atoro components, considering these crimes and atrocities a clear violation of all international and humanitarian laws and norms."

The government announced its full solidarity with defenceless civilians who were subjected to this brutal aggression, stressing that justice will reach those who committed these atrocities and all those who have wronged the Sudanese people.

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It further stressed that the safety and security of citizens in South Kordofan and across all states is a sacred duty, adding that such crimes and atrocities will only increase the state's determination to achieve security, stability, and extend the authority of the state across the country.

In conclusion, the Government of Sudan called on the international community and humanitarian and human rights organizations to assume their responsibilities in condemning these crimes, documenting violations by the Abdulaziz Adam Al-Hilu movement against innocent civilians, and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable and brought to justice.