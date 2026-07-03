Ethiopia's Coffee Export Earnings Reach Historic U.S.$3 Billion Milestone

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has achieved a historic milestone in its coffee industry, generating a record 3 billion USD in export earnings during the current fiscal year, its highest coffee export revenue on record.

The achievement was announced by Minister of Agriculture Addisu Arega, who credited the success to the collective efforts of farmers, exporters, cooperatives, investors, and government institutions working across the coffee value chain.

"It is accomplished! Ethiopia has successfully achieved its target of generating three billion USD from coffee exports this budget year. Congratulations to all!" the minister stated in a social media post.

The milestone underscores the remarkable growth of Ethiopia's coffee sector over the past several years.

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Coffee export earnings rose from 1.4 billion USD in 2023 to 1.43 billion USD in 2024, before climbing sharply to 2.65 billion USD in 2025 and reaching the record 3 billion USD this fiscal year.

The strong performance reflects a series of reforms aimed at boosting production, improving quality, expanding access to international markets, and increasing the competitiveness of Ethiopian coffee.

The government has also placed greater emphasis on value addition, agro-processing, quality assurance, and traceability to meet growing global demand for premium and sustainably produced coffee.

As the birthplace of Arabica coffee and home to one of the world's richest reservoirs of coffee genetic diversity, Ethiopia continues to strengthen its position in the global specialty coffee market by leveraging its unique heritage and reputation for high-quality beans.

Environmental sustainability has also become a central pillar of the country's coffee development strategy.

Through the Green Legacy Initiative, millions of coffee seedlings and indigenous trees have been planted across the country, helping restore ecosystems, strengthen climate resilience, and support the long-term productivity of coffee-growing areas in the face of climate change.

Coffee remains one of Ethiopia's most strategic export commodities, accounting for roughly one-third of the country's export earnings and supporting the livelihoods of more than four million smallholder farmers.

The record-breaking export performance highlights the sector's growing contribution to foreign exchange generation, rural incomes, and national economic development.

The latest achievement reinforces Ethiopia's ambition to further expand its global coffee presence by investing in sustainable production, value addition, and market diversification, while building on its longstanding reputation as the birthplace of Arabica coffee.