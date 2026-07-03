Uganda: Kayunga Residents Warned As Tsetse Fly Infestation Raises Health Concerns

Residents of Kayunga District have been urged to take precautionary measures against a growing tsetse fly infestation, with district authorities warning that the insects continue to pose a threat to both human health and livestock, particularly in communities bordering forest reserves.

According to Isaac Kakungulu, the District Malaria Focal Person, the highest concentration of tsetse flies is found in and around forest reserves, which serve as their natural breeding habitats.

From there, the flies spread into nearby communities, biting both people and animals.

He said Kangulumira Sub-county remains the worst-affected area, with infestations also reported around Maligita Forest Reserve.

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"The tsetse flies are mainly concentrated in and around forest reserves, which are their natural breeding habitats. From there, they move into neighbouring communities where they bite both people and livestock. Kangulumira Sub-county remains the most affected, and residents need to take preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection," Kakungulu said.

He warned that the persistent infestation comes at a time when health facilities are experiencing shortages of medicines used to treat sleeping sickness, raising concerns about the district's preparedness should more infections be reported.

"The increasing tsetse fly population comes at a time when there is a shortage of drugs to treat the disease. This makes prevention even more important because once infections occur, treatment may not be readily available," he added.

Kakungulu advised residents living near forest reserves to clear bushes around their homes, regularly spray livestock with recommended insecticides, avoid unnecessary exposure to known tsetse fly habitats and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms of sleeping sickness are suspected.

District authorities are also strengthening surveillance and community sensitisation campaigns to curb the spread of the insects and protect livelihoods.

Livestock are particularly vulnerable to animal trypanosomiasis, commonly known as nagana, a disease that reduces productivity and household incomes.

The district has appealed to residents, local leaders and development partners to support ongoing tsetse fly control interventions, saying community participation is essential to preventing the spread of the disease and safeguarding public health.