Uganda: Veteran Journalist Timothy Kalyegira Granted Bail

Veteran journalist and political commentator Timothy Kalyegira has been granted cash bail of Shs650,000 by the Kira Chief Magistrate's Court in Wakiso District.

Kalyegira went missing two weeks ago before social media queries and public pressure saw security produce him in court. He was charged with operating online media platforms, including The Uganda Records, without a roadcasting licence.

The court also ordered Kalyegira to return on August 4, 2026, for further proceedings.

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The bail ruling followed a contested hearing during which the State opposed his release, arguing that Kalyegira's large social media following could potentially intimidate witnesses.

Prosecutors further questioned whether the journalist had established a fixed place of abode, noting that he had not presented a land title to prove ownership or occupation of his residence.

The State also challenged the suitability of one of his proposed sureties, his younger brother, in guaranteeing the return of the 58-year-old journalist to court.

Following submissions from both parties, the magistrate stood over the ruling for about 30 minutes before returning to grant bail.

Kalyegira appeared in court today with his hands restrained in a handcuff - a remarkable difference from the events barely 24 hours earlier when seven parliament staff were taken to court while not cuffed despite being accused of a graver crime to the nation.

Kalyegira was wearing a light grey short-sleeved T-shirt and light beige cargo-style trousers, paired with a dark knitted beanie on his head and surgical face mask.

Kalyegira was earlier charged with two counts of broadcasting without a licence contrary to Section 28(1) and (2) of the Uganda Communications Act.

According to the charge sheet, prosecutors allege that between 2013 and 2026, he operated The Kampala Express, described as a video production and media consulting platform, without a broadcasting licence issued by the Uganda Communications Commission.

In the second count, the State alleges that between 2014 and 2026, he broadcast through The Uganda Records, an online publication platform, without obtaining a licence from the Uganda Communications Commission.

In recent months, Kalyegira has written extensively on political and security affairs, including commentary on Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and a series of high-profile military-related arrests.

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Kalyegira is widely known for his political analysis and commentary on governance, security and current affairs, including in Weekend Monitor where he is a columnist and features contributor.

This is not his first encounter with the criminal justice system. In 2010 and 2011, he was charged with sedition and criminal libel over articles published on his platform, including commentary related to the July 2010 Kampala bombings.

Those charges were dismissed in 2015.

His latest prosecution has already drawn attention from digital rights advocates and members of the media, with some raising concerns about the continued use of the Computer Misuse Act in cases involving online commentary and freedom of expression.

Nile Post will continue following proceedings at Kira Magistrates Court and provide updates as they become available.