Uganda: UN Chief Voices Concern Over Political Arrests, Media Freedom in Uganda

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has expressed concern over recent political developments in Uganda, citing reports of the detention of political and civic actors, cases of individuals whose whereabouts remain unknown, and growing concerns over media freedom.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary-General's spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, the UN said Guterres was closely monitoring the situation in Uganda.

"The Secretary-General is closely following recent developments in Uganda and notes with concern reports regarding the detention of political and civic actors, including cases in which the whereabouts of some individuals have not been clearly established," Dujarric said.

The UN chief reminded Uganda of its constitutional and international obligations to protect fundamental rights and freedoms.

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"He recalls that freedom of expression, including the independence of the media, as well as the rights to liberty and security of person, are enshrined in Uganda's Constitution and its international human rights obligations. He encourages all stakeholders to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law," the statement added.

The UN statement comes amid heightened political tensions in Uganda, with several opposition politicians, government critics and civil society actors having been arrested or detained in recent months.

Among those arrested are opposition veteran Dr Kizza Besigye and former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. Former Ethics Minister Miria Matembe and human rights activist Sarah Bireete have also been detained in recent months before being released.

Human rights organisations have continued to raise concerns over alleged enforced disappearances, prolonged detentions and restrictions on civic space, urging authorities to ensure due process and respect for constitutional guarantees.

The UN statement also comes against the backdrop of mounting concerns over press freedom following state actions targeting Nation Media Group Uganda, developments that have drawn criticism from local, regional and international media freedom and human rights organisations.

Ugandan authorities have previously maintained that all security operations are conducted within the law and have consistently rejected allegations of politically motivated arrests or unlawful detentions, arguing that individuals taken into custody are investigated or prosecuted in accordance with the country's legal framework.