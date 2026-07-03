Uganda: Kamuli Man Arrested After Severing Wife's Arm in Domestic Violence Attack

Police in Kamuli District have arrested a 50-year-old man accused of brutally attacking his wife and severing her arm during a domestic dispute, in an incident that has further highlighted the persistent challenge of gender-based violence in the area.

The suspect, identified as Ilish Stephen, also known as Kutegana, a resident of Kadholwe Zone in Kasolwe Parish, Kagumba Sub-county, was apprehended after he was found unconscious, having allegedly ingested poison in an apparent suicide attempt.

The attack occurred in the early hours of July 2, 2026, at around 1:00 a.m. The victim, Nakyaato Nite, 40, sustained life-threatening injuries after she was reportedly assaulted with a machete by her husband.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the violent incident stemmed from a domestic misunderstanding between the couple. It is alleged that the suspect ordered the victim to leave their home and, while escorting her away, turned on her with the weapon, severing her left hand at the wrist and inflicting additional injuries before fleeing the scene.

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Nakyaato reportedly raised an alarm, attracting the attention of nearby residents who rushed to her rescue and ensured she received urgent medical attention.

Police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect, who was later traced and found in a critical condition after allegedly consuming poison.

He was taken to Kamuli General Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment under police guard.

According to the Busoga North Police spokesperson, Samson Lubega, the suspect will face charges of attempted murder upon recovery and once declared medically fit.

"We strongly condemn all forms of domestic and gender-based violence. We urge members of the public to seek peaceful means of resolving domestic disputes and to report incidents of violence promptly before they escalate into serious crimes," Lubega said.

The incident adds to growing concerns over rising cases of domestic violence in Kamuli District.

Authorities say several severe cases have been recorded in recent years, including instances where women have been convicted and imprisoned for mutilating their spouses.

Investigations into the latest incident are ongoing.