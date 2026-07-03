Africa: Hassan Hails Growing African Football Ahead of Australia Clash

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan believes his side's experience against African opposition has prepared them well for Friday's FIFA World Cup Round of 32 meeting with Australia.

The Pharaohs face the Socceroos looking to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament after progressing from Group G with a draw against Belgium, victory over New Zealand and a draw with Iran.

Speaking ahead of the knockout fixture, Hassan dismissed suggestions that Australia's physical style would require a different approach.

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"We are used to this. In Africa, we face players with similar physical qualities. We have also played against teams such as New Zealand, Iran and Belgium during this tournament. Football is not about physical size. It is about organisation, balance and dealing properly with aerial balls and set-pieces."

The Egypt coach said African football has equipped his players to compete against different styles at the World Cup.

"Every team has strengths and weaknesses. Since I took charge, we have worked to prepare for every situation we might face. We have developed our own identity over the past two years, both defensively and offensively."

More than half of Egypt's 26-man World Cup squad is drawn from clubs competing in the Egyptian Premier League, underlining Hassan's belief that African club football provides players with the experience to compete against the world's best.

Hassan also credited his players for embracing a collective approach throughout Egypt's campaign.

"We do not depend on one player. Our work is based on the group. I think the supporters in Egypt, across Africa and in the Arab world have seen that this team plays with organisation and discipline."

Egypt have scored five goals and conceded only two in three matches, a balance Hassan believes has been central to the team's progress to the knockout stage.

While Australia present another difficult challenge, Hassan insisted his attention remains solely on the Round of 32 encounter.

"We have great respect for Australia. Every knockout match is like a final. Our focus is only on this game. We want to make Egypt proud and represent African football in the best possible way."

Hassan also confirmed that Mohamed Salah is available for selection after returning to training following a hamstring injury.