Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Inspects Chano-Chencha Road Project

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today inspected the ongoing Chano-Chencha Road Project, highlighting infrastructure and tourism as drivers of growth.

The 29-kilometer project consists of the 22-kilometer Chano-Chencha road and the 7-kilometer Ezo-Gircha branch road.

The construction is progressing steadily, with 13.3 kilometers already completed.

In a social media post following the visit, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the pace of the project.

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"I am pleased to see the steady progress of the Chano-Chencha Road Project. The 29-kilometer project, comprising the 22-kilometer Chano-Chencha road and the 7-kilometer Ezo-Gircha branch road, is advancing well, with 13.3 kilometers already completed. Once finished, it will improve connectivity, facilitate travel, and support local economic development. I look forward to its successful completion," he stated.

The Prime Minister also visited the recently renovated Dorze Lodge, a community-managed tourism destination that has welcomed visitors since 2005.

Situated on a cool mountainous ridge covering 40,000 square meters, the lodge offers sweeping panoramic views of Lakes Abaya and Chamo, as well as the striking natural landmark known as God's Bridge.

Highlighting the site's unique appeal, PM Abiy noted that the combination of upgraded transport infrastructure and enhanced tourism facilities will unlock the region's vast economic, environmental, and cultural potential.

He emphasized that improved road access will not only make travel easier for residents and visitors alike but also create new opportunities for local businesses, promote tourism, and strengthen livelihoods across the area.

Inviting both domestic and international visitors to explore the region, the Prime Minister said: "I invite our citizens, Ethiopians in the diaspora, and travelers from around the world to visit and experience this extraordinary natural beauty and rich cultural heritage."