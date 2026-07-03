Ethiopian Honored With 'Connectivity Award' At 2026 Aviation & Tourism Ceremony

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has been honored with the prestigious 'Connectivity Award' at the 2026 Aviation & Tourism Award Ceremony hosted by Air Transport News.

The continent's largest carrier secured the accolade in recognition of its masterful network expansion, seamless connectivity, and robust joint ventures strategically established throughout the African continent.

This premier recognition adds to an illustrious portfolio of recent institutional milestones.

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The continent's flagship carrier was crowned the Best Airline in Africa at the 2026 APEX Passenger Choice Awards, a distinguished title determined entirely by independently verified customer feedback.

This major achievement highlighted the airline's steady focus on delivering exceptional cabin comfort, superb onboard services, and stellar operational reliability across its expanding global network.

The airline also secured a remarkable triple victory at the 2026 PAX Readership Awards held in Hamburg, Germany. The carrier claimed top honors for Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier in Africa, Best Overall Passenger Experience in Africa, and Best Children's Amenity Kit.

These accolades underscore a persistent commitment to blending renowned Ethiopian hospitality with global best practices to elevate the passenger journey.

Furthermore, the carrier maintains a historic multi-year streak as the recipient of the Skytrax World Airline Award for Best Airline in Africa, alongside holding an esteemed APEX Four-Star Global Airline rating.

Guided by its ambitious Vision 2035 strategy, the aviation giant continues to invest in ultra-modern aircraft and robust infrastructure while successfully pursuing a multi-hub strategy through regional partnerships in Lomé, Lilongwe, Lusaka, and Kinshasa.