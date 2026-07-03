Nigeria: King Amakree, Gss Gboko Crowned Champions As 26th Milo Basketball Championship Ends in Style

Nestlé Nigeria Plc managing director Wassim Elhusseini presented the trophies and cheques to the winning teams, alongside Nigerian School Sport Federation president Bisi Joseph and Nestlé Nigeria beverages category manager Gilbert Tweneboah-Koduah.

King Amakree Academy of Obuama, Rivers State, and Government Secondary School (GSS), Gboko, Benue State, emerged champions of the boys' and girls' categories respectively as the curtain fell on the 26th Nestlé MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Thursday.

While GSS Gboko cruised to a convincing victory in the girls' final, the boys' title was decided by one of the most dramatic finishes in the competition's history, with King Amakree Academy staging a stunning comeback to edge defending champions Father O'Connell Science College, Minna, 56-54.

The championship, which attracted the best secondary school teams from across Nigeria after months of regional qualifiers, once again underlined MILO's long-standing investment in grassroots basketball and youth development.

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Dramatic boys' final

The final lived up to expectations from the opening whistle.

King Amakree Academy narrowly claimed the first quarter 15-14 before Father O'Connell gradually settled into their rhythm.

The Niger State side dominated the second quarter with disciplined defending, fast breaks and accurate perimeter shooting to overturn the deficit and establish a 31-25 halftime lead.

The halftime break featured an energetic performance by gospel music group Goshen, colourful calisthenics displays and cultural performances that kept the packed arena entertained.

Father O'Connell returned after the break with renewed confidence. Their first point of the third quarter came from the free-throw line before they extended their dominance to open an eight-point lead, ending the period 47-39.

With just five minutes remaining, Father O'Connell still looked firmly in control at 49-44.

However, King Amakree refused to surrender.

The Rivers boys tightened their defence, forced repeated turnovers and slowly chipped away at the deficit.

The score soon became 49-46 before the gap was reduced to a single point at 51-50 with just over two minutes remaining.

The momentum had completely shifted.

King Amakree moved ahead 52-51, only for Father O'Connell to respond immediately and reclaim the lead at 53-52.

Another basket swung the advantage back to Rivers at 54-53, but with only 13 seconds remaining, Father O'Connell drew a foul and converted one of two free throws to level the scores at 54-54.

The game appeared destined for overtime.

Instead, another late foul sent King Amakree's Destiny Nwachi to the free-throw line with everything on the line.

Showing remarkable composure, he converted the decisive free throws to hand his team a dramatic 56-54 victory and spark wild celebrations inside the Indoor Sports Hall.

'I just had to focus'

After the match, Nwachi admitted the pressure before taking the championship-winning shots was enormous.

"I was like, if I miss it, I'm dead. I'll be a failure to my coaches, my parents and my teammates. I just had to focus, even though it's one, one."

He explained why free throws are moments he embraces rather than fears.

"A free throw is a free chance for me. No defender on you. I will just take my deep breath and appreciate God."

On King Amakree's remarkable comeback, Nwachi simply credited hard work.

"It's hard work. Like my dad always says, hard work. You put on your best, hard work. You put on your just hard work... Thank God, appreciate God."

GSS Gboko dominate girls' final

The girls' final was a different story.

Government Secondary School, Gboko, produced a commanding performance to defeat seven-time champions St. Jude's Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State, 68-36.

The Benue girls controlled the contest from start to finish, combining disciplined defence with quick transitions and excellent teamwork to deny their experienced opponents any chance of a comeback.

Ada Friday's outstanding displays throughout the tournament earned her the girls' Most Valuable Player award.

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Third-place finishers rewarded

Davidhall International College, Lagos, claimed third place in the boys' event after defeating Urhobo College, Delta State, 51-43.

In the girls' competition, Ado Grammar School, Ekiti State, defeated Urhobo College 40-30 to secure third place.

Nestlé Nigeria Plc managing director Wassim Elhusseini presented the trophies and cheques to the winning teams, alongside Nigerian School Sport Federation president Bisi Joseph and Nestlé Nigeria beverages category manager Gilbert Tweneboah-Koduah.

Mr Elhusseini said the championship had, over 26 years, given young Nigerians a platform to develop discipline, teamwork and resilience alongside their basketball skills.

The champions received N3 million, basketballs and other sporting equipment, while the runners-up earned N2 million alongside sports gear and Nestlé MILO gift items.

Third-place teams received N1.5 million, sporting equipment and MILO products.

With another memorable edition concluded, attention will now shift to the future, as several of the young stars who dazzled in Lagos look set to become the next generation of Nigerian basketball talents.