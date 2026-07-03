Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority Appoints Hospitality Visionary Paul T. Jones Cmg to Drive Its Transformation

A hospitality icon at a strategic position for the next Mauritian tourism chapter... The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) has announced the appointment of globally acclaimed hospitality leader Paul T. Jones CMG as Consultant on a voluntary basis, in a landmark move that signals the beginning of a bold new era for the Authority and for Mauritius tourism.

Approved by the MTPA Board, this prestigious appointment underscores the Authority's determination to accelerate its transformation, elevate its international profile and advance a powerful long-term vision for Mauritius as one of the world's most exceptional and sought-after destinations.

A Distinguished Career of Global Impact

With more than five decades of leadership at the highest levels of the international hospitality industry and a lifelong connection to Mauritius, Paul T. Jones brings extraordinary depth of experience, strategic insight and global credibility to the Authority. Widely recognised for his role in shaping Mauritius' rise as a premier luxury destination, he will support the MTPA's leadership team on key strategic initiatives as part of the institution's ongoing restructuring and renewal.

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Paul Jones first established his reputation in Mauritius as General Manager of Le Saint Géran, where he helped transform the resort into one of the world's most iconic luxury properties. He later served as Managing Director of Sun Resorts Ltd, leading seven hotels across the Indian Ocean and delivering exceptional growth, operational excellence and international acclaim.

Working alongside legendary hotelier Sol Kerzner, Mr Jones went on to serve as Chief Operating Officer, Managing Director and later President of One&Only Resorts, where he oversaw the global launch of the brand in 2002 and helped establish it as one of the world's leading ultra-luxury hospitality groups.

In 2010, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of LUX Island Resorts*, where he led a major strategic transformation and the successful global rebranding of the group into The LUX Collective, while also guiding the creation of innovative lifestyle brands including SALT and SOCIO. In 2018, he relocated to Singapore to continue driving the group's international expansion as Chief Executive Officer.

Leadership Perspectives

Dinesh Burrenchobay, Chairman of the MTPA

"I am delighted that Paul has accepted our invitation to support the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority at such a defining moment. As we develop a sustainable long-term tourism strategy, diversify our destination offering and roll out ambitious international projects, his unrivalled experience and deep understanding of Mauritius will be invaluable. Few individuals have contributed as much to the success and global reputation of our tourism industry while remaining, above all, a true Mauritian at heart."

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Benoit Harter, Director of the MTPA

"This marks a turning point for the MTPA. Bringing world-class expertise into the organisation reflects our determination to build a stronger, more agile and more effective Tourism Authority. Paul's appointment comes at an exciting time as we implement a long-term strategy designed to reposition Mauritius among the world's leading tourism destinations and ensure our industry remains competitive for decades to come."

Paul T. Jones on joining the MTPA

"I am honoured to accept the invitation to join the MTPA in a consultative role during this exciting period of transformation. I look forward to working closely with Team Mauritius and contributing my experience to support the future success, competitiveness and international standing of the Mauritian tourism industry."