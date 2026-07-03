Kenya: Sifuna Dismisses Vote-Split Claims, Urges Opposition Unity Ahead

Kisii — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has dismissed claims that he or the Linda Mwananchi movement could be used to split the opposition vote ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Addressing supporters during a women empowerment forum in Mosocho, Kisii County, Sifuna insisted the movement is committed to forging a united opposition front capable of defeating President William Ruto's administration.

"As Linda Mwananchi, we will not divide the Opposition vote. If anyone thinks Sifuna can be convinced to run independently so that Kasongo can sneak through the middle and win, they should think again. That will not happen," Sifuna stated.

He said opposition leaders must avoid individual political ambitions that could divide votes and instead rally behind a single presidential candidate.

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Sifuna singled out former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, saying opposition leaders should engage him in dialogue to determine the strongest team to challenge the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"We will look for Matiang'i, sit down with him and agree on the team that can deliver victory. Let him also share his views so that together we can field one team," he said.

According to Sifuna, while both Linda Mwananchi and the United Opposition have the capacity to win independently, a united ticket would secure victory more decisively.

He urged Kenyans to support efforts aimed at presenting a single opposition coalition, saying the country needs an early and convincing electoral outcome rather than a closely contested race.