Kenya: PS Omollo Calls On Boda Boda Operators to Reject Recruitment As Goons-for-Hire, Shun Political Violence

Nairobi — Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo has issued a stern warning against the use of boda boda operators to perpetrate political violence, saying the government will crack down on those recruiting riders into criminal gangs and those who participate in acts of goonism.

The warning comes against the backdrop of rising incidents of politically linked violence and criminal activities involving suspected goons in different parts of the country, with a number of leaders increasingly raising concerns over the recruitment of unemployed youth to disrupt public order.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with boda boda operators and sector leaders in Vihiga County, PS Omollo said the government would not tolerate hooliganism, politically instigated violence or intimidation carried out under the guise of political competition.

He cautioned boda boda riders against allowing themselves to be manipulated by politicians or criminal networks seeking to cause chaos during political activities.

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"No political interest is worth risking your life, your livelihood or your future. If there is a leader you support, support them peacefully. If there is a leader you do not support, continue with your work and your daily activities. Do not allow yourself to be used to commit acts of violence," Dr. Omollo said.

The PS acknowledged that the boda boda industry remains one of Kenya's most important economic sectors, providing employment to thousands of young people and offering critical last-mile transport services that connect communities to markets, schools and health facilities.

However, he noted that the actions of a small number of rogue operators involved in violence and criminal activities have continued to damage the sector's reputation.

The Interior PS urged boda boda leaders to work closely with security agencies, chiefs, assistant chiefs and National Government Administrative Officers to identify and isolate criminal elements infiltrating the industry.

He said stronger collaboration between riders and security agencies would enhance crime prevention, improve public safety and safeguard the image of the boda boda sector.

The PS also commended operators for supporting security efforts through information sharing and community vigilance, noting that their extensive presence in villages and trading centres makes them valuable partners in maintaining law and order.

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Beyond security, PS Omollo encouraged riders to take advantage of government programmes aimed at improving livelihoods, including registration under the Social Health Authority (SHA), infrastructure development initiatives and investments in education.

He also highlighted government plans to modernise the sector through the adoption of electric motorcycles and affordable financing models, which he said would lower operating costs and increase riders' earnings.

PS Omollo stressed that economic growth and development can only thrive in a peaceful and secure environment, urging Kenyans to reject violence and focus on productive activities that improve livelihoods.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting lives and property while ensuring citizens can conduct their businesses without fear or intimidation.

The consultative meeting brought together boda boda leaders, security officials, National Government Administrative Officers and other stakeholders from across Vihiga County.