Rwanda: Gen Karuretwa Urges Young Rwandans to Be Active Contributors to Development

3 July 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Spokesperson and Director General of International Military Cooperation, has called on young Rwandans to rethink patriotism and choose to be citizens who contribute to the country's development.

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Karuretwa said this on Thursday, July 2, as he gave a lecture to participants of the 16th cohort of Itorero Indangamirwa at the RDF Combat Training Centre in Gabiro. The 16th cohort of Itorero Indangamirwa brings together young Rwandans living abroad, students from international schools operating in Rwanda, and outstanding graduates of the national service programme.

The lecture focused on strengthening Rwandan values, patriotism, leadership and civic responsibility among the youth as the country prepares to mark the 32nd anniversary of Liberation (Kwibohora 32) ON July 4.

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"The most important question is no longer, 'What kind of country do I want to live in?' Instead, it is, 'What kind of citizen must I become to build the country I want?"' Karuretwa told the participants.

He urged them to view themselves as active contributors to national development rather than passive beneficiaries.

He highlighted Rwanda's historical journey, noting that the country's progress over the past three decades reflects what can be achieved through unity, resilience and a shared commitment to rebuilding the nation after adversity.

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Through the training, participants are equipped with the knowledge and values needed to foster patriotism, discipline, cultural identity, leadership, and a strong sense of responsibility toward national development.

The training began on July 1 and will be concluded on August 10.

Read the original article on New Times.

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