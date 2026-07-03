Rwanda: What's On This Liberation Weekend?

Liberation weekend brings one of the busiest entertainment stretches of the season, with concerts, theatre, worship gatherings and lakefront parties lined up in Kigali, Rubavu and Bugesera.

For readers planning a night out or a full weekend itinerary, these are the events drawing attention.

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Emeline Penzi launches "Narahiriwe" in Gisozi

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Worship artiste Emeline Penzi opens the weekend with an album launch and thanksgiving night at Bethesda Holy Church in Gisozi on Friday, July 3, at 3 p.m.

The event centers on her new album, "Narahiriwe," and invites families and friends to join a service built around praise, worship and reflection.

LEAF Jr Troupe stages "Igitaramo Urugamba rw'Intore"

Also on Friday, July 3, the LEAF Jr Troupe takes over Centre Culturel Francophone du Rwanda at 6 p.m. for "Igitaramo: Urugamba rw'Intore," a free cultural performance that starts with a workshop on traditional Rwandan drumming and Intore dance.

The evening continues with live music, poetry, visual projections and contemporary performance, along with a documentary screening on the troupe's journey. Organizers say the show is meant to be interactive, with the audience drawn into the final celebration.

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The Dark Knight brings an all-black party to Mundi Center

Burundian artiste Theecember headlines The Dark Knight at Mundi Center on Friday, July 3, with the all-black themed party running from 8 p.m. until late.

"Tonight Is The Night" takes the stage at BK Arena

For fans of theater, "Tonight Is The Night" lands at BK Arena on Saturday, July 4. The production promises a one-night theatrical experience built around storytelling, emotion and live performance.

The show is positioned as a weekend alternative for audiences looking beyond concerts and club nights, with organizers describing it as a full stage experience designed to keep viewers engaged from start to finish.

The Ben and Bruce Melodie return to Rubavu

The country-tour spotlight moves to Rubavu on Saturday, July 4, where The Ben and Bruce Melodie are set for a live concert at Umuganda Stadium. The show is part of the Summer Country Tour and also features Kitoko and Bwiza.

Tickets are priced at Rwf2,000 for regular entry, Rwf5,000 for VIP and Rwf10,000 VVIP.

Ivy Summer Fest stays on in Rubavu

Also in Rubavu, Ivy Summer Fest returns for its second edition on July 4 at Nengo Eden Park Hotel. The festival is headlined by South African amapiano artiste Benzoo, with DJs Tlex, Rusam, Junior, Nessa, Tyga, Julzz, Lexx Lexx, Kavori, along with Ugandan media personality Sheilah Gashumba.

The event remains one of the weekend's key lakeside draws, pairing live music with Rubavu's holiday atmosphere.

Dj Phil Peter hosts Ivy Filipiano Fest

Rubavu keeps the party going on Sunday, July 5, when DJ Phil Peter stages Ivy Filipiano Fest.

The event brings together Lihle Nderu, Big Allan, Joxy Parker, Miss Muyango, DJ Trick and Gradine Toto, adding another music-heavy stop to the weekend's lakeside circuit.

7 Min in Love brings a social twist to Bicu Lounge

For those looking for something different, 7 Min in Love takes over Bicu Lounge on Sunday, July 5, at 5 p.m. The event is a fast-paced social format built around short face-to-face conversations, with a swap-or-steal twist once the introductions begin.

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Entry is Rwf7,500, and the event is restricted to guests 20 and older.

32nd Summer Wave heads to Bugesera

In Bugesera, the 32nd Summer Wave lands at Ubumuntu Resort in Gashora Sector as part of a Liberation weekend celebration. The event features Kivumbi King, Indashyikirwa Troupe, DJ Pyfo and DJ Inno, and blends traditional and modern performances.

Ticket options range from Rwf10,000 presale to Rwf200,000 for a platinum package.

All White on All Day brings brunch to Lake Kivu

Wrapping up the weekend in Rubavu, All White on All Day In: Brunch & Dayclub takes place on Sunday, July 5, at Blue Malibu. The lakeside day party comes with a strict all-white dress code and promises a premium daytime setting by Lake Kivu.