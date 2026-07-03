Malawi: Cira Calls for Strategic Reforms to Boost Construction Sector

The Construction Industry Regulatory Authority (CIRA) has called for urgent corrective measures to address systemic challenges within the construction sector, asserting that such reforms are essential for the industry to achieve national and regional competitiveness.

Speaking at the commemoration of National Construction Day in Lilongwe, CIRA Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Gerald Khonje, acknowledged the progress made in infrastructure development but warned that several hurdles continue to hinder the industry's potential.

"Despite the progress, we are still grappling with issues such as poor project preparation and planning, inadequate maintenance of completed infrastructure, skills gaps, low adoption of modern technology, and limited investment in research and development," Khonje noted. "The future will not be defined by the number of projects we start, but by how effectively we execute and manage them."

Guest of honor at the event, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, reiterated the government's commitment to the sector. He highlighted that infrastructure development remains a vital catalyst for job creation and emphasized that investing in human capital is fundamental to driving productivity and innovation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Safety, dignity, and fairness must remain central to all construction activities," the Minister stated.

The event also featured exhibits showcasing innovation in the sector, including a notable presentation by Habitat for Humanity. The organization is currently piloting a social enterprise project dubbed "Timange Eco Build," which focuses on providing environmentally friendly housing to vulnerable communities across seven districts.

Mavuto Kholowa, the organization's Programs Director, explained that the initiative utilizes sustainable materials such as stabilized soil blocks and interlocking stabilized soil blocks to promote energy conservation.

"We have established a production plant in Blantyre," Kholowa said. "While we are currently in the pilot phase, we plan to go commercial soon. These materials are not only eco-friendly but are significantly more affordable than traditional burnt bricks or cement blocks."

This year's National Construction Day was commemorated under the theme: "People, Quality, and Innovation: Building a Legacy."