Malawi: Perfect Property Solutions Boosts M'mbelwa Royal Golf Tournament With K3.5 Million

Perfect Property Solutions Company Limited has boosted the upcoming M'mbelwa Royal Golf Tournament with a K3.5 million sponsorship. The handover took place this past Friday ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled for Saturday at the Lilongwe Golf Club.

The tournament serves as a key fundraiser for the Umthetho Cultural Festival, an annual celebration of Ngoni heritage held at Hora Mountain in Mzimba.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Managing Director of Perfect Property Solutions, Precious Chisi, stated that the contribution reflects the company's dedication to community development and cultural preservation.

"When we received the invitation, we felt it was important to partner with the organizers," said Chisi. "We contributed K3 million last year, and we decided to increase our support this year because this tournament celebrates our cultural heritage and diversity. Sport is a core interest for us, and we are proud to align with such a meaningful cause."

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Chisi encouraged other corporate entities to support the initiative, noting, "The benefits of such events extend far beyond the golf course; they promote unity and ensure that vital traditions are passed from one generation to the next."

William Nuka, chairperson of the tournament's organizing committee, expressed his gratitude for the company's continued partnership. He noted that the funds raised are crucial for the success of the Umthetho Cultural Festival, which is scheduled for August.

"This is not just about playing golf; it is about raising essential funds for the festival, which brings together people from all walks of life--not just the Ngoni people of Mzimba," Nuka explained.

Nuka shared that the committee has seen overwhelming support this year, noting that they have already surpassed their initial fundraising target of K50 million, reaching approximately K70 million in sponsorships.

"Cultural heritage defines our identity and roots," Nuka added. "Umthetho provides a platform for networking, celebrating our traditions through dance, and deepening our understanding of our history."

On behalf of the patron, Inkosi ya Makosi M'mbelwa V, Nuka thanked the sponsors and announced that Ngwenyama Inkosi Gomani is expected to attend the event to officially co-tee off the tournament.