Uganda: Lord Mayor Applauds Uganda Waragi's Infrastructure Boost At Port Bell Landing Site

Kampala — Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), through its flagship brand Uganda Waragi, has commissioned a transformative community infrastructure project at Port Bell Landing Site in Luzira. As part of Uganda Waragi's landmark 60-year Diamond Jubilee legacy, the intervention delivers solar-powered flood lighting and structured waste management systems designed to eliminate public health hazards, protect livelihoods, and boost the night economy.

Port Bell Landing Site is a critical economic engine, supporting over 300 fishermen, boat operators, and vendors--the vast majority being women and youth dealing in fresh fish and produce. For years, the lack of waste management forced open dumping along the lakeshore, creating a public health crisis. The absence of lighting left the shoreline dark by 7:00 PM, breeding insecurity and theft, forcing women traders to abandon their stalls early and drastically curtailing household income.

The commissioning was officiated by Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga, alongside Nakawa Division Mayor Ali Buken (Nubian Li), KCCA Director for Gender, Community Services and Production, Sheila Birungi Gandi and the landing site leadership committee.

Speaking at the launch, Felicite Nson, Managing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited, emphasised the deep connection between the brand and the community:

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"Port Bell Landing Site is the immediate neighbour to our brewery facility and has been the heart of our production home for decades. Uganda Waragi's 60-year journey is completely intertwined with the story of this community. This is a continuation of our lifelong neighbourhood partnership. Over the years, UBL have invested in modern ablution blocks and sanitation facilities through our 'Water of Life' initiative. Today, Uganda Waragi is also shouldering the corporate responsibility by spearheading this introduction of solar lighting and structured waste systems to ensure our closest neighbours work with the health, safety, and economic dignity they deserve."

Kampala Lord Mayor Balimwezo commended the initiative's grass-roots design, stating: "Public infrastructure must serve the people wherever they are on the economic pyramid. I applaud this practical, community-driven approach to protecting the livelihoods of vulnerable women and youth who keep Kampala's food supply chain moving."

The project aligns with the Kampala Smart City agenda by leveraging renewable energy and establishing clean public spaces. Director for Gender, Community Services and Production, Sheila Birungi Gandi lauded UBL's consistent corporate citizenship, noting: "Clean environments are essential for healthy populations. Through sustainable partnerships like this, we can reduce epidemic risks and enhance the quality of life for our residents."

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The landing site leadership team, including Chairman Bogere Hassan and Vice Chairman Kyeyune Peter, played an instrumental role in the design and zoning of the facilities. Expressing gratitude on behalf of the residents, Kyeyune noted:

"For years, our people battled total darkness and severe sanitation risks that directly harmed our children and swallowed our daily profits. Uganda Waragi has answered our loudest cries for safety, proper hygiene, and the ability to trade into the night with peace of mind. Port Bell is safer and cleaner today because our neighbour cared."

To guarantee long-term sustainability, UBL has established a maintenance framework with the local committee and is collaborating with KCCA to support regular waste evacuation from the site.

Officials said, "This Diamond Jubilee investment at Port Bell is a declaration that Uganda Waragi's legacy is inseparable from the prosperity and dignity of the communities that have raised it. Uganda Breweries Limited has a long-standing history of supporting the Port Bell and Luzira communities, having previously undertaken ablution initiatives, sanitation projects, and cleanup exercises in the area.

He added that, "Through its "Water of Life" initiative, the company has invested significantly in improving public health and sanitation for the communities it serves. As Uganda Waragi enters its next chapter, it commits to being a neighbour that builds, safeguards, and celebrates the people who define The Spirit of Uganda."