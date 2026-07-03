Somalia: Somali President Meets Italian Interior Minister to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Friday received a high-level Italian delegation led by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi for talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation on security, migration and state-building.

The meeting, held at the presidential palace in Mogadishu, also covered collaboration on border management, the development of government institutions and ways to deepen the strategic partnership between Somalia and Italy, according to the presidency.

Hassan Sheikh said Somalia attaches special importance to its long-standing relationship with Italy, describing the European nation as a key partner in supporting the country's institutional rebuilding, stability and development.

Italy has remained one of Somalia's principal international partners, providing assistance in areas including security, governance and development as Mogadishu seeks to strengthen state institutions and address security challenges.