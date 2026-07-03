Kenya: Witia Expands Digital Education Drive With Second Smart Library

Nairobi — Women in Technology and Innovation Africa (WITIA) has expanded its digital education programme with the launch of its second Smart Library in Machakos County.

The body says the move highlights the growing role of public-private partnerships in improving access to technology-enabled learning in underserved schools.

The facility at Mbukoni Comprehensive School is equipped with computers, high-speed internet, digital learning platforms and curriculum-aligned educational resources aimed at supporting the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The project also includes accessibility features for learners living with disabilities, more than 2,300 curriculum-aligned books, three renovated classrooms and a modern teachers' ablution block.

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The launch comes as Kenya continues to invest in digital infrastructure and skills development to prepare learners for a technology-driven economy, with government increasingly relying on partnerships to bridge resource gaps in the education sector.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos said initiatives such as WITIA's complement government efforts to improve learning outcomes through technology.

"The Government remains committed to ensuring that every Kenyan learner has access to quality education supported by modern technology. The WITIA Smart Library exemplifies the kind of collaboration that strengthens our education system."

"Together, we are preparing our young people for the opportunities and challenges of the twenty-first century."

The Mbukoni facility is the second digital learning hub established under WITIA's Smart Libraries for a Smart Nation Initiative, following a similar project at Nkaimurunya Comprehensive School in Kajiado County.

WITIA Founder and Chairperson Eunice Pohlmann said digital access is becoming an essential component of quality education, particularly for learners in marginalised communities.

"Education is the greatest equalizer, but in today's world it must be accompanied by digital access."

"Through the Smart Library Initiative, we are ensuring that learners in every part of Kenya can access the same opportunities to learn, innovate, and compete globally."

The organization said it plans to establish more smart libraries across Kenya and Africa as part of efforts to narrow the digital divide and improve digital literacy.

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The project was implemented with support from partners including Loho Learning, Solislux Solutions, Oxford University Press and the Rotary Club of Karen, reflecting the increasing role of multi-sector collaboration in strengthening education infrastructure and equipping learners with skills needed for the digital economy.