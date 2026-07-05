Zambia's 2026 Election - Performance, Pressure, and Political Reality

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As Zambia moves toward its 2026 general election, the contest is increasingly being framed not as a clash of ideologies, but as a national assessment of performance, expectations, and credibility.

At the centre of this judgment is President Hakainde Hichilema, whose first term has been defined by economic stabilisation, fiscal tightening, and efforts to restore confidence in a country that entered office under severe financial strain. The key question for voters is whether these reforms have translated into meaningful improvements in daily life, or whether they remain largely confined to macroeconomic indicators and international assessments.

When Hichilema assumed office in 2021, Zambia was already in deep economic difficulty. The country was dealing with high public debt, a sovereign default, weakened investor confidence, inflationary pressures, and constrained fiscal space. Public services were under pressure, and economic uncertainty had become a defining feature of everyday life for many households. The incoming administration therefore prioritised stabilisation over immediate expansion, focusing on debt restructuring, fiscal consolidation, and rebuilding relationships with international lenders and development partners.

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One of the most significant developments under the current administration has been the successful progress in debt restructuring negotiations. These agreements have helped restore Zambia’s credibility in global financial markets and reopened access to external financing channels that had been effectively constrained. This shift has had a knock-on effect in sectors such as mining, energy, and infrastructure, where investor confidence is closely tied to macroeconomic stability and policy predictability. For a country heavily dependent on copper exports, restoring investor trust has been central to the government’s long-term growth strategy.

The administration has placed particular emphasis on copper as the backbone of Zambia’s economic future. With global demand for copper increasing due to electrification, renewable energy expansion, and electric vehicle production, the government has sought to position Zambia as a key supplier in the global transition economy. Policy efforts have focused on improving investment conditions, expanding production capacity, and encouraging both domestic and foreign capital inflows into the mining sector. Supporters argue that this strategy is essential for long-term growth, even if its benefits take time to reach ordinary citizens.

Beyond mining, the government has pursued reforms in agriculture, energy, and infrastructure. Agriculture remains a critical sector for employment and rural livelihoods, and various support programmes have aimed at improving productivity and resilience. Infrastructure investment, particularly in roads and transport connectivity, has continued, while energy policy has increasingly focused on diversification. Zambia’s reliance on hydropower has exposed the country to climate variability and drought risks, prompting a gradual shift toward solar and other renewable energy projects.

Education policy has also been a defining feature of the administration’s agenda. The expansion of free education has been widely cited as one of the most socially significant reforms of the Hichilema presidency. For many families, this policy has reduced financial barriers and increased access to schooling, particularly at primary and secondary levels. While the long-term economic impact of such a policy will take years to measure, its immediate social effect has been widely acknowledged, particularly among lower-income households.

Despite these policy achievements, the political reality on the ground remains more complex. For many Zambians, the most pressing concerns are not macroeconomic stability or investor sentiment, but the cost of living, employment opportunities, and access to reliable services. Food prices remain a significant burden for households, electricity supply constraints continue to affect both urban and rural areas, and youth unemployment remains one of the most politically sensitive issues in the country. These challenges have created a gap between the government’s economic narrative and the lived experiences of many citizens.

It is within this gap that opposition criticism has gained traction. Political figures such as Harry Kalaba, Fred M’membe, Sean Tembo, and Miles Sampa have consistently argued that the government has prioritised fiscal discipline over social protection and job creation. Their critiques converge around a central argument: that while economic stability has improved, the benefits have not been sufficiently broad-based or rapidly felt by ordinary citizens.

The opposition, however, faces its own structural challenges. While there is no shortage of political voices or alternative economic visions, the opposition remains fragmented. Competing leadership ambitions and differing ideological positions have made it difficult to present a unified national front. This fragmentation is politically significant because elections are rarely decided solely on dissatisfaction with incumbents; they also depend on the perceived credibility of alternatives. In the absence of a clear, consolidated challenger, the opposition narrative risks being divided across multiple platforms rather than concentrated into a single electoral force.

As a result, the 2026 election increasingly revolves around a dual question: whether voters are satisfied with the pace of reform under Hichilema, and whether they see a viable alternative capable of governing more effectively. In this context, the government’s argument is one of continuity and patience. It maintains that economic stabilisation is a prerequisite for sustainable growth and that structural reforms require time before their benefits are fully visible in household incomes and employment levels.

If re-elected, Hichilema is expected to deepen his focus on mining expansion, particularly copper production, while continuing efforts to attract foreign investment and improve energy capacity. Industrialisation, agricultural productivity, and job creation—especially for young people—are also expected to remain central policy priorities. The overarching theme of a second term would likely be continuity: completing reforms initiated during the first term and translating macroeconomic stability into broader economic participation.

At the same time, the political mood in Zambia reflects both patience and pressure. Many citizens acknowledge the scale of the economic challenges inherited in 2021 and recognise that recovery takes time. Others, however, are increasingly impatient, expecting more immediate relief from economic hardship. This tension between structural reform and immediate welfare needs is likely to define voter behaviour in 2026.

Ultimately, the election is shaping up as a referendum not on whether Zambia needs reform, but on how quickly that reform should deliver results. It is also a test of political trust: whether voters believe the current administration is the best placed to complete the economic transformation it has begun, or whether a new leadership approach is required to accelerate progress.

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Whatever the outcome, Zambia’s democratic system remains one of its strongest assets. Peaceful electoral competition, relatively stable institutions, and a consistent tradition of political transition underscore the country’s democratic resilience. The national motto, “One Zambia, One Nation,” continues to reflect a sense of unity that persists even amid political contestation.

As election day approaches, Zambians face a decision shaped by economic reality, political credibility, and expectations of the future. Whether they choose continuity or change, the result will be a reflection of how the nation balances patience with performance, and hope with delivery.

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Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.