Sudan: Two Children Killed in South Kordofan Drone Strike Amid Mounting Humanitarian Calls

Delling / El Obeid / El Takma / Tendelti / Gaga Camp — Reports indicate that two children were killed, and their mother was among several people injured in a drone strike on Delling, South Kordofan, on Wednesday evening, as violence escalated across Kordofan amid mounting humanitarian warnings.

Local sources told Radio Dabanga that a drone fired seven missiles at residential areas, damaging several homes.

The attack is the latest in a series of artillery and drone strikes on Delling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N), which residents say have killed and injured dozens of civilians.

Although the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) lifted the town's siege in May after capturing El Takma, access remains insecure.

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'Health crisis deepens'

Delling is also facing a worsening humanitarian crisis. Health facilities have closed, medicines are scarce, and many doctors have fled.

According to the Global Protection Cluster, at least 100 civilians have been killed in Delling since February, including 35 since the beginning of April, while more than 25 others have been injured in indiscriminate shelling and air strikes. The town now hosts about 37,000 residents and 14,000 displaced people.

The organisation warned that siege-like conditions have returned, with unsafe roads, restricted movement and severe shortages of aid and essential goods.

'Drone attacks spread'

The SAF said on Thursday that it shot down a Chinese-manufactured FH-95 drone over Tendelti in White Nile state.

Military sources also claimed another reconnaissance drone was downed over El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, although the SAF has not confirmed this. Radio Dabanga could not independently verify images circulating on social media.

Residents also reported an RSF drone strike on El Obeid on Wednesday evening, including one attack on a truck transporting livestock. The extent of casualties remains unclear.

The continuing drone campaign has worsened fuel shortages, prolonged power cuts and disrupted transport and water supplies in North Kordofan, where both the RSF and SAF are reinforcing their positions around El Obeid.

'850 wounded treated'

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it has expanded humanitarian assistance in North Kordofan with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, providing food to more than 42,000 people and nutritional support for over 7,000 children and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

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The organisation said El Obeid Teaching Hospital has treated more than 850 gunshot victims, underscoring the pressure on health services.

'Refugee killed in Chad'

In eastern Chad, a Sudanese refugee was killed by lightning during heavy rain at Gaga camp on Tuesday evening while collecting drinking water.

The camp also experienced tensions after the body of a Chadian man was found nearby. Refugees accused local residents of cutting the camp's water supply and boycotting its market following the discovery.

The Norwegian Refugee Council warned that declining humanitarian funding is leaving Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad without adequate shelter, education and basic services, urging donors to increase support as needs continue to grow.