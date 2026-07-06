Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Plans First Stock Exchange As AI Mineral Demand Rises

The Democratic Republic of Congo plans to launch its first stock exchange next year as the country seeks to attract capital tied to rising demand for critical minerals.

Finance Minister Doudou Fwamba Likunde Li-Botayi said the planned Kinshasa Stock Exchange will allow listings in both the Congolese franc and the US dollar. The government is working with the International Finance Corp. to build the capital-markets framework.

The exchange is designed to give companies new funding options and help investors gain regulated access to one of Africa's largest mineral economies. Congo is Africa's top copper producer and a major supplier of cobalt and lithium, minerals used in electric vehicles, batteries and AI-linked infrastructure.

The country's economy remains heavily dollarised. Li-Botayi said more than 95% of banking system deposits and more than 80% of public securities are held in dollars, making a dual-currency exchange necessary at launch. Over time, officials want the market to support wider use of the Congolese franc.

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Mining companies are expected to be early listing targets, though regulators also plan to build an IPO pipeline across other sectors. Publicly listed firms may receive lower corporate income tax rates to encourage participation. Congo follows Ethiopia and Somalia, which launched equity markets in 2025, as more African countries seek to deepen capital markets.

Key Takeaways

Congo's planned stock exchange is a bet that the country can turn mineral demand into broader financial development. Global interest in copper, cobalt and lithium gives the DRC a strong investment story, especially as AI, batteries and electrification increase demand for critical inputs. But mining wealth does not automatically create local capital markets. Companies still need clear rules, investor protection, audits, disclosure standards, brokers, custodians and market confidence. The decision to allow both dollars and Congolese francs is practical because the economy is deeply dollarised. It may help attract investors at the start, while giving the government a path to strengthen local-currency finance later. Mining companies could give the exchange anchor listings, but long-term success will depend on attracting banks, telecoms, consumer firms, infrastructure companies and state-linked assets. If Congo builds a trusted market, the exchange could widen funding options for businesses and give investors direct exposure to one of Africa's most resource-rich economies.