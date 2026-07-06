Africa: As Deadly As War and As Powerful As Governments, Global Organized Crime Remains in the Shadows

When people think of the world's deadliest threats, armed conflicts usually come to mind first. Yet every year, organized crime quietly claims a comparable number of lives.

Since 2000, the UN estimates that organized criminal groups have been linked to about 95,000 homicides annually. That figure is strikingly close to the average annual death toll from armed conflicts worldwide, estimated at around 92,000 people.

The comparison raises an obvious question: if organized crime kills as many people as war, why does it receive far less international attention?

As UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned, "The activities of transnational organized crime take many forms, but the ramifications are the same: weakened governance, corruption and lawlessness, open violence, death and destruction."

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Yet beyond these global patterns lies a reality that is often far less visible: The human lives shaped by these networks, and whose experiences rarely appear in headlines or statistics.

Trafficking victim

At 17, Mary left Benin City, Nigeria, believing she was traveling to Europe for a restaurant job and a better future. After transiting through Libya, it became clear that she had been drawn into a trafficking operation.

She was subjected to coercion, sexual violence, and exploitation, and found herself unable to contact her family or escape the conditions imposed on her.

Looking back on her experience, Mary described the long-term psychological impact.: "What I'm passing through right now is so big, so serious, I see myself as a grown-up. I missed ever being a child."

Yet amid the trauma, she also expressed a fragile sense of possibility, saying, "One day I will have my documents, I will have an education, I will have work."

Her words reflect a broader reality in which survivors often carry both deep trauma and uncertain hope.

As another trafficking victim put it, "I often meet girls who dream of going to Turkey and Dubai, to earn more. I tell them, 'please don't go. There is nothing good for you there."'

A hidden global toll

Unlike armed conflicts that unfold openly and dominate global headlines, organized crime operates in the shadows, embedded in communities, economies, and sometimes legitimate institutions.

Often, criminal groups do more than generate profits or exploit new technologies; they shape local power structures, influence public life, and at times rival the state itself.

According to research by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), organized criminal networks are responsible for roughly one-fifth of all intentional homicides worldwide, rising to about half in parts of the Western Hemisphere.

But the toll extends far beyond killings. Drug trafficking drives hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths, including around 600,000 linked to opioids according to the UN's World Health Organization (WHO), while violence against journalists, community leaders, and human rights defenders weakens institutions and erodes public trust.

UN Photo/Victoria Hazou A package of cocaine seized in Haiti is put on show. (file) Unlike war, which leaves visible scars that capture international attention, the harm caused by organized crime is often less visible but equally far-reaching.

While deaths can be counted, its broader economic, social, and governance costs remain difficult to quantify.

Why we don't see it

Part of the reason organized crime attracts less attention than armed conflict is that powerful criminal groups benefit from remaining invisible.

Rather than relying solely on violence, they embed themselves within social and economic structures, making their influence harder to detect.

According to UNODC analysis, criminal organizations often enforce their own rules and settle disputes internally.

The outcome is a parallel governance model that exercises de facto control while presenting itself as a legitimate governing structure.

Criminal networks often operate through legal businesses, professional service providers, recruitment agencies, and formal supply chains, making them harder to identify and dismantle.

Increasingly, criminal networks function as decentralized systems rather than rigid hierarchies, allowing large-scale operations to thrive without a clear central authority.

UNODC also recognizes that organized crime also suffers from a media coverage problem. Wars produce images that immediately capture public attention: tanks crossing borders, missile strikes, cities under bombardment. Criminal networks rarely offer such moments to be captured by the camera.

As a result, organized crime frequently receives far less media coverage than armed conflict, even when the human lives lost are comparable.

This lack of visibility is also reflected in the gaps in public awareness that surround trafficking and other forms of organized crime.

One trafficking victim pointed to this broader problem of limited awareness, stressing that "to stop trafficking of women and girls, we have to inform people about the full consequences of human trafficking and how to detect the signs. It is critical to start raising awareness about this in schools, starting young, so that they do not become victims."

© UNICEF/Raphael Pouget Social networks can enable cyberbullying. Parallel system

In some parts of the world, organized criminal groups exercise forms of authority traditionally associated with the state.

Through a combination of coercion, corruption, deception, control of markets, and selective provision of services, these organizations can establish alternative systems of rule and enforcement.

According to UNODC analysis, by 2024, gangs in Haiti controlled an estimated 85 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince.

They exploited weak state institutions to seize key infrastructure, and used violence, extortion, and arms trafficking to establish authority over parts of the country.

©UNODC /Laura Gil Police officers in Cambodia track incidents of cybercrime on the internet. Money matters

Much of organized crime's influence stems from the vast profits it generates. Most organized crime revenue is derived from illicit markets involving drugs, firearms, migrants, wildlife, natural resources, cultural property, counterfeit medicines, fuel, and other commodities.

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According to UNODC, Drug trafficking remains the financial backbone of most transnational criminal organizations, generating hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

The Balkan trafficking route in eastern Europe illustrates the scale of these profits. Between 2019 and 2022, illicit financial flows linked to opiate and methamphetamine trafficking were estimated by UNODC at US $3.4 billion to US$ 6.9 billion annually.

Technology is further transforming organized crime. New communication tools enable criminal groups to operate across borders with ease, while fraud, extortion, and scam networks can target victims in multiple countries simultaneously.

Cyber-enabled crime is increasingly lucrative: in East and Southeast Asia alone, online scams caused an estimated US $18 billion to US $37 billion in losses in 2023, according to the UN.

© SOS Méditerranée/Flavio Gasperini More than 1,300 people were reported dead or missing after embarking on the Central Mediterranean sea route to Europe last year, according to UN migration agency (IOM) data. The photo shows migrants and refugees being rescued in the Mediterranean after drifting in an overcrowded wooden boat (file). Though less visible than armed conflict, organized crime claims a comparable human toll while quietly reshaping communities, economies, and institutions worldwide.

Viewing organized crime solely through a law-enforcement lens misses much of the problem. Its effects extend into public health, governance, economic development, and social cohesion, undermining both individuals and the institutions they depend on.