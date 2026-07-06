Rwanda: MPs Call for Stronger Royalty System to Protect Creatives

Lawmakers have called for stronger systems to protect creators' rights and ensure they receive fair compensation, saying the growth of Rwanda's creative industry depends on effective management of intellectual property and royalties.

The call was made during the presentation of a report by the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Technology, Culture, Sports and Youth on the implementation of the 2015 National Cultural Heritage Policy.

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Presenting the committee's findings, Chairperson Emma Rubagumya Furaha said that although the creative sector has made notable progress, significant gaps remain in the management of intellectual property rights and the distribution of royalties.

She said creators need stronger representation through effective collective management organisations or similar mechanisms to ensure they benefit from the commercial use of their work.

"There is a need to establish effective collective management organisations or mechanisms," Rubagumya said.

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The report notes that while key legal reforms have been introduced, including the 2024 Intellectual Property Law and a ministerial order on royalties approved by Cabinet in March, implementation remains weak.

It warns that without effective systems to collect and distribute royalties, many creators will continue to miss out on income generated by their work.

Lawmakers also called for stronger regulation of the creative industry to improve coordination among stakeholders and protect cultural works from counterfeiting and misuse.

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Rubagumya urged authorities to register cultural creations and secure international intellectual property protection to safeguard Rwandan cultural products in global markets.

She also called for structured platforms, including annual cultural festivals, to promote creativity and showcase local talent.

"There is a need to organise annual festivals celebrating cultural creativity," she said.

The committee further recommended linking the creative industry with community-based tourism to turn cultural heritage into economic opportunities for local communities.

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It also stressed the need to conserve traditional trees and plants used in cultural and artistic production, including Ficus thonningii (imivumu), Erythrina abyssinica (umuko), Markhamia lutea (umusave) and Agave sisalana (umugwegwe), saying they are vital to preserving Rwanda's cultural heritage.

Presenting the committee's recommendations, Deputy Chairperson Balinda Rutebuka urged the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) to complete the review of the 2015 National Cultural Heritage Policy within 12 months to align it with current realities.

He also highlighted challenges facing archives management, including the absence of clear guidelines, inadequate storage facilities, a shortage of skilled personnel and limited digitalisation of records. He called for these issues to be addressed within six months.

The committee further recommended improving the dissemination of research on cultural heritage, with a particular focus on engaging young people.