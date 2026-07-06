Tanzania: Government Pushes Co-Ops Toward Digital Accountability, Youth Inclusion

Dodoma — THE government has called on cooperative societies to strengthen accountability, embrace digital technologies, and promote youth and women's participation as part of efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous society.

Speaking during the 2026 International Day of Cooperatives celebrations held at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre (JKCC) in Dodoma, themed "Cooperatives for a Peaceful World," Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Prof Peter Msoffe, said Tanzania's cooperative movement has remained a vital pillar of socio-economic development for decades.

According to him, cooperatives continue to unite farmers, livestock keepers, fishers, and entrepreneurs while providing members with access to credit, agricultural inputs, education, and markets.

"Today we celebrate not only a business model but also a movement that strengthens communities and promotes peace through economic empowerment," Prof Msoffe explained.

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Prof Msoffe explained that the government has undertaken reforms to strengthen the cooperative sector, including expanding digital technologies and enhancing capacity building through the Cooperative University of Moshi.

He said he was impressed by exhibitions showcasing cooperative products and services worth about 4.95 trillion/-, describing them as evidence of the sector's growing contribution to the national economy.

However, he acknowledged persistent challenges facing cooperatives, including limited public awareness, corruption and embezzlement, inadequate capital, low youth participation, limited adoption of technology, and climate change impacts.

To address these challenges, he affirmed that the government will continue strengthening anti-fraud measures, promote value addition in agricultural produce, empower women and youth, and work with the Cooperative University of Moshi and other stakeholders to improve financial management and digital skills.

He further urged cooperative members to actively participate in their societies, elect leaders with integrity, safeguard members' assets, and report unethical conduct whenever it occurs.

For his part, the Director General of the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC), Dr Benson Ndiege, said the cooperative movement is founded on democratic principles, with members participating in decision-making from primary societies to regional and national levels.

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"We continue to see more groups of farmers, livestock keepers, and fishers benefiting from cooperative financing and other services, which ultimately strengthens economic stability and social harmony," Dr Ndiege noted.

He said the democratic nature of cooperatives helps strengthen social cohesion and contributes to maintaining peace by improving people's livelihoods through collective economic activities.

Meanwhile, the Commercial Director of Mixx by Yas, James Sumari, said digital financial services are increasingly improving transparency and efficiency within cooperative societies.

The Mixx by Yas Commercial boss further explained that his company's partnership with TCDC aims to support cooperatives through digital financial management solutions, enabling members to manage savings, contributions, and loans more efficiently.

Mr Sumari added: "Mixx by Yas has already facilitated loans to more than 5,000 farmers to support agricultural production while strengthening trust and accountability in cooperative financial management."

The event was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TCDC and Mixx by Yas to expand digital financial services and strengthen financial management within cooperative societies across the country.