Malawi At 62 - Mutharika Says Economic Liberation Is Next

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has used Malawi's 62nd independence anniversary to deliver a pointed message to the nation: political self-rule is not enough, and the country must now fight for economic freedom.

In his Independence Day address on Monday, Mutharika said Malawi's founding mission remained unfinished.

"Our mission is not yet complete," he said. "The next frontier is economic independence."

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The president's remarks carried an implicit critique of the five years of Malawi Congress Party rule that preceded his return to power.

Mutharika noted that impoverishment in Malawi had "deepened over the last five years" -- a period that coincided with the presidency of Lazarus Chakwera, whom Mutharika defeated in a remarkable political comeback at the 2025 elections.

Mutharika's first presidency ended in dramatic fashion in 2020, when a court-sanctioned presidential rerun -- driven in significant part by the late Saulos Chilima -- saw Chakwera sweep to power.

Chilima, who had been a pivotal figure in that political upheaval, died in a plane crash in June 2024 before the next election cycle.

Chakwera and the MCP were subsequently unable to mount a successful defence of their position at the polls, allowing Mutharika to reclaim the presidency.

There were no state-funded celebrations to mark Monday's anniversary.

The government announced in advance that the usual pomp would be set aside as an austerity measure, with Mutharika directing that resources originally budgeted for independence celebrations be "redirected towards economically productive areas to reduce poverty."

For Mutharika, the decision appeared to carry a deeper symbolism -- a signal that his administration intends to govern with economic discipline and purpose, even as it faces the considerable challenge of reversing what he characterises as years of deepening hardship under his predecessors.