Malawi: Independence Anniversary Sermon - Stop Praying, Start Building Malawi

6 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Christians have been challenged to step out of their churches and take an active role in driving Malawi's economic development, in a powerful independence anniversary sermon that called on the faithful to become agents of national transformation.

Reverend Dr Matilda Matabwa of the Malawi Assemblies of God delivered the challenge during a church service at Area 47 Eagles Cathedral in Lilongwe, held to mark Malawi's 62nd independence anniversary under the theme "The Church Beyond Walls, Building Malawi Together."

Drawing from the book of Nehemiah, she argued that prosperous nations are built through the collective efforts of committed individuals -- and that Malawian Christians could not afford to remain passive bystanders in the country's development.

The call was echoed during a panel discussion, where former cabinet minister Dr Albert Mbawala went further, urging Christians to engage directly in politics.

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He said their involvement was essential if they were serious about bringing the transformation they wished to see across different sectors of the country.

This year's independence anniversary was notably low-key. The government announced weeks ago that it would not hold state-funded celebrations for the 62nd anniversary, citing the need to save resources amid prevailing economic challenges.

Instead, the day was dedicated to prayers and national reflection -- a decision that lent added weight to the church service's message that Malawians must look beyond ceremony and commit to the harder work of national rebuilding.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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