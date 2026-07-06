Malawi: No 2030 Bid for Joyce Banda - Says Malawi Needs New Energy, Backs Youth

Former president Dr Joyce Banda says she will not seek a return to State House in 2030, declaring she has "done my part" and is now focused on supporting national efforts from outside frontline politics.

Speaking in an interview with a local television station, Banda said serving Malawians "does not only happen from State House", adding that her current role is to guide, advise and assist where she can.

"I have done my part. I am satisfied with what I contributed, and I am still contributing in other ways," she said.

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Banda, who leads the People's Party (PP), said she has no intention of re-entering the presidential race, stressing that Malawi needs "new energy" and "younger leadership" to drive the country forward.

Calls for youth self-reliance

In the interview, Banda urged young Malawians to embrace hard work and entrepreneurship instead of relying on handouts or waiting for formal employment.

"Our young people must stop waiting for handouts. They must work hard, start businesses, and create opportunities. That is how a country grows," she said.

She added that both young men and women should take advantage of emerging economic opportunities, arguing that Malawi's future depends on a generation willing to innovate and take risks.

Concern over xenophobia in South Africa

Banda also called for unity and coordinated national action to assist Malawians affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

She said the country must "stand together" to protect citizens abroad.

"We must hold hands and help our people who are suffering in South Africa. This is not the time for division," she said.

Her remarks come amid renewed concerns over the safety of Malawian migrants, many of whom face violence, displacement and economic hardship.

International peace-building work

Banda said she continues to participate in peace-building and mediation assignments outside Malawi, describing them as part of her ongoing contribution to global and regional stability.

She insisted she is content with her legacy and the work she is doing now.

"I am satisfied with what I did for Malawi, and I am satisfied with what I am doing now," she said.

A call for generational transition

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According to Banda, Malawi's progress -- both in government and in the wider economy -- requires energetic leadership from young people.

She encouraged women and youth not to rely solely on formal employment but to pursue entrepreneurship as a path to independence and growth.