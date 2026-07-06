Nigeria: Govt Delivers N10bn Medical Intervention to Boost Efficient, Effective Healthcare Services Delivery in Bauchi

Bauchi — Hospital equipment, consumables and critical commodities worth over N10 billion have been donated to Bauchi State by the federal government through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare as part of efforts to make quality, effective and efficient healthcare delivery services accessible to the people with focus on women, children under five and other vulnerable people.

The programme is under the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) equipment distribution held on Saturday at the premises of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), led by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, supported by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Speaking at the occasion, Mohammed Ali Pate said that, "First of all, let me start by thanking the Chief Medical Director of this teaching hospital, as well as the Bauchi State Government and officials of the Primary Healthcare Development Agency, for coming together to join hands with us as we flag off the distribution of this critical equipment for the benefit of the people of Bauchi State, particularly its women, its children, and those who are most vulnerable to the diseases."

The coordinating minister stressed that, "I see tremendous numbers of health workers that are here. All of you, I greet you and I thank you for coming out in great numbers to support this event."

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According to him, "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, mandated us to change the health sector landscape of Nigeria three years ago. What we are doing here in Bauchi is one of what we have done in 35 States across the country, where we have contributed by the effort of the federal government, in collaboration with states, efforts to improve primary healthcare, to invest in infrastructure, equip them, provide commodities, build human resources, provide ambulances so that our people will get services."

Ali Pate added that, 'Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, more than 45 million Nigerians are getting services all over this country every quarter, 45 million visits. It is because of this effort that we are collectively doing together. So, we in Bauchi State, of course, have been privileged."

He disclosed that, "The President's effort in Bauchi has been much more than what you would see in many other places. So, on behalf of all of us that are here, the State Government and all of us that are here, I want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also for his great consideration to Bauchi State.

"Since his administration, Bauchi State has enjoyed a lot of progress because of the interest of Mr. President to support this state. We have four Federal institutions.

"He upgraded teaching hospital in Azare, built the National North-East VVF Center in Ningi, brought a new Federal Medical Center, and is upgrading our teaching hospital here in Bauchi. You can all see the radiology diagnostic center, one of a kind in the country. It's here in Bauchi," he added.

The coordinating minister further said that, "So in addition, he's also joined hands with the State Government to boost primary healthcare. More than 15 new primary healthcare centres revitalizations directly funded, and several tens of primary healthcare revitalizations already completed, more than 100, in partnership with the state government and the federal government. Equipping the facilities, retraining frontline workers."

He also said that, "Thousands of frontline health workers have been trained in Bauchi because of the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu working with the state government. So, I know that I am speaking on all of us. Today this is my home, so I'm also thanking the President for what he has done for Bauchi."

He stressed that without the collaboration of the State Commissioner of Health, the Executive Chairman of the Primary Healthcare Agency, it would have been very difficult to get the synergy and to bring the positive results that people are seeing.

He further said that, "At all levels, we are working with you hand in hand. We thank you and be rest assured that we'll continue to do that. To our frontline health workers that are out there, the nurses, doctors, midwives, specialists, you're the lifeblood. so, we also support you, we'll continue to appreciate the great work that you are doing.

The coordinating minister then explained that, 'Today, the items that we are contributing, as has been mentioned, are pieces of equipment and drugs and commodities to 15 local government areas. 20 PHCs will receive commodities and 20 PHCs will receive equipment."

According to him, "These are critical equipment all across our state, and they include labor and delivery equipment, hot suction machines, blood pressure, oxygen, and various equipment that are related to labor and delivery room for women to have safe delivery. Theater equipment to enable surgical interventions, caesarean sections, and others."

He added, "Neonatal intensive care so that the newborns can be protected are also among the things that we are distributing. Maternity unit side lab so that when pregnant women came, come to facilities, they will be able to be tested and get the right items, as well as drugs and commodities."

Ali Pate added that, "In addition, there are 15 rural ambulances, the trifecta ambulances that you can see, and six vehicular ambulances which we are proposing with the support of the state government to place one in Toro, which is a very underserved area and large population.

"Here in Bauchi, of course, we have very much the presence of the same sets as well as NEMSAT to consider Darazo, which is another nexus, and a few other federal facilities that are here."

He added, "Those facilities are spread all across the three geopolitical zones of our state. In addition, we have 17,000 maternity kits for 17,000 pregnant women. These kits comprise of basic items that they need for safe delivery in case they need to deliver without much preparation.

"That lessens the burden on their families. That is an important complement in addition to the drugs that will be provided free so that our population get affordable access to healthcare services.

"Now, the sum total of the value of this contribution, in-kind contribution, is at least N10 billion to Bauchi state for the benefit of the people of Bauchi state.

"Just as we have done in many other states and will continue to do, Bauchi, we are very grateful for the privilege that the President has granted for us to be able to support the needs of our population," he added

The coordinating minister added that, "In addition, the National Health Fellows, one in each local government in the first cohort, that have now been recruited into the federal civil service. So, congratulations to all the national health fellows from Bauchi state, as well as the 22nd cohort that are also present, one in each local government.

"That is only the tip of the iceberg because more than 3,000 young men and women of Bauchi state have been recruited in federal facilities all over Nigeria."

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He warned that the equipment and consumables must be prop and judiciously utilized saying that the anti-corruption agencies in the country have the figures and will not hesitate to prosecute anyone found diverting of the items.

He concluded: "As you can see, as we get through this season, the political season, ours is a politics of development. It's not politics of rancor. It's politics of joining hands with whoever it is that will move our state forward.

"It's not politics of abuses, of rancor, of petty rivalry, of selfishness and self-interest. It's a politics of development. That is the direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And I urge everyone, each and every one of us in Bauchi state, to join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our party for success in the time ahead."

In his remarks, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, commended the federal government's commitment to strengthening quality healthcare services delivery in the State.

Represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Awwal Jatau, the governor said his administration has prioritize improved healthcare delivery by investing in the sector as well as collaboration with international partners and agencies.

The governor added that all the General Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres across the state have been completely rehabilitated, upgraded and equipped for effective and efficient service delivery.

He also said that more health personnel have been recruited and posted to the facilities with particular reference to rural areas where majority of the clients are residing.

The governor also said that huge investment has been made in procuring nutritional supplements and food in order to fight severe acute malnutrition in under five children and pregnant women.