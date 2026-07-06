Uganda: Kabale Leaders Commission Shs285 Million Classroom Blocks, Order Contractor to Fix Defects

Kabale District leaders have commissioned two new twin classroom blocks at Butanda Secondary School, constructed at a cost of Shs285 million, while directing the contractor to complete all outstanding works before the defect's liability period expires.

The classroom blocks, located in Butanda Sub-county, are expected to improve the school's learning environment and ease pressure on existing infrastructure.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Headteacher Amos Mpamize Twine said the project commenced during the 2024/2025 Financial Year but experienced delays because the contractor lacked the capacity to execute the works within the expected timeframe.

He noted that although the main structures have been completed, several critical components remain unfinished.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The main structures are complete, but several works are still pending. These include landscaping, planting trees and grass, drainage works, levelling the compound, installing inbuilt shelves and soft boards, and implementing environmental safeguards," Twine said.

Despite the delays, Twine said the new facilities have boosted public confidence in the school, contributing to a rise in student enrolment from 102 learners when construction began to 170 learners currently.

Kabale District Education Officer Moses Tumwijukye Bwengye said the classroom blocks were funded by the Ministry of Finance under the Transitional Development Fund at a total cost of Shs285 million.

He said the investment reflects government's continued commitment to improving learning infrastructure in public schools.

Kabale District LCV Chairperson Denis Nzeirwe Ndyomugyenyi acknowledged that Butanda Secondary School still faces infrastructure challenges and pledged that the district would prioritise the institution in future development projects.

He also committed to improving access roads to the school in the next financial year to ease transport for learners, teachers and the surrounding community.

"Technical officers should strengthen supervision of government projects. Contractors must use quality materials and strictly follow approved designs, with regular site inspections to ensure value for money," Nzeirwe said.

Representing Ndorwa West County MP Eliab Naturinda Mporera, Kabale Resident District Commissioner Maj. Godfrey Katamba commended the government for investing in school infrastructure, saying the project aligns with the NRM Manifesto on expanding access to quality education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He directed the contractor to immediately complete all outstanding works before handing over the project fully."The contractor must complete all pending works, including smoothing the chalkboards, fixing gutters, opening drainage channels, levelling the compound, landscaping the school, installing shelves, and planting grass and trees," Maj. Katamba said.

District leaders emphasised that strict supervision and timely completion of public projects are essential to ensuring quality infrastructure and value for taxpayers' money.