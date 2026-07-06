Zimbabwe: 'Zanu-PF Will Remain in Power Until Donkeys Grow Horns,' Mnangagwa Tells Party Leaders

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared that Zanu PF is "here to stay," quoting late Vice President Simon Vengesayi Muzenda's famous line: "Zanu PF ichatonga kusvikira madhongi amera nyanga" loosely translated Zanu PF will remain in power until donkeys grow horns.

Speaking at the 27th Ordinary Session of the National Consultative Assembly (NCA) in Harare this Friday, Mnangagwa said his generation would do its part to realise that dream.

"Zanu PF is modernising; we are here to stay. As our late national hero and Vice President 'Cde Mzee' Simon Vengesayi Muzenda once said, 'Zanu PF ichatonga kusvikira madhongi amera nyanga'. This generation will do its part to realise this dream," Mnangagwa told delegates.

He used the NCA platform to urge ruling party leaders to deepen unity, accelerate modernisation, and pursue people-centred development to improve the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

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"Our colossal revolutionary mass party remains unwavering in its commitment to the empowerment and an improved quality of life for our people. The modernisation, industrialisation and broader national development agenda of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe, continues to gain momentum," he said.

The NCA is one of Zanu PF's highest advisory organs. It brings together the Central Committee, the Women's League National Assembly and deputies, the 10 provincial executive councils, and former Central Committee members recognised for contributions to the liberation struggle.

Mnangagwa described the Assembly as "indispensable" and said the party was counting on its collective wisdom to shape the future. He challenged delegates to produce practical recommendations to strengthen structures ahead of the 23rd National People's Conference, to be hosted by Mashonaland West.

He applauded ongoing organisational reforms, including leadership training, ideological seminars, and constitutional workshops. The operationalisation of all 11 Standing Committees of the Central Committee, he said, marked a milestone in internal democracy and accountability.

The President also directed the Secretary General's Office to establish a modern archive to preserve Zanu PF's liberation history and key figures. On technology, he urged members to harness innovation to improve communication, efficiency, and service delivery.

Mnangagwa further hailed Zimbabwe's election to the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term and its forthcoming assumption of the COMESA Chairmanship as signs of growing international confidence in the country's diplomacy.