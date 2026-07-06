Malawi: Warning to Malawian Women After 'Nyashi Lift' Death Abroad

Malawi's social media community has issued a stark warning to women against travelling abroad for buttock enlargement surgery after the death of a Malawian woman from an unregulated overseas procedure sparked widespread alarm online.

The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) -- a cosmetic procedure in which fat is transferred from other parts of the body to the buttocks -- has the highest death rate of any cosmetic surgery, with more than one fatality recorded per 4,000 procedures.

The procedure, which can also involve the insertion of silicone implants, is used to make buttocks bigger, more rounded or lifted.

Health experts have warned that dodgy surgeries and tweakments of this kind carry serious and potentially fatal risks, particularly when carried out in unregulated environments abroad.

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The trend has been fuelled by celebrity culture and carefully choreographed social media images that promote curvaceous body ideals.

In Malawi, social pressure on women to conform to a particular physical standard -- including having what is colloquially known as big "nyashi" -- has been cited as a key driver behind the growing demand for such procedures, with some women reportedly feeling compelled to alter their bodies to meet expectations set by men and amplified by social media.

Health advocates and social media users are urging Malawian women to carefully consider the life-threatening risks before pursuing cosmetic surgery overseas, particularly in facilities that may not meet minimum medical standards.