Zimbabwe: ZRP Dismisses Viral Video Linking Police Assault to Returning Immigrants At Beitbridge

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed a viral social media video that which naysayers allege are officers assaulting returning immigrants at the Beitbridge Border Post.

AfricaNews UpdatesPolice say the assertion is misleading and the video footage is old and unrelated to recent events, whether real or perceived.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the video in circulation actually shows a mining operation incident at Jumbo Mine in Mazowe that occurred some time ago.

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"For the record, the video in question relates to a mining operation incident at Jumbo Mine in Mazowe sometime back. It has nothing to do at all with returning residents from South Africa or the situation at Beitbridge Border Post," Nyathi said.

He described the claims linking the clip to an operation targeting returning immigrants as "false and misleading."

Nyathi added that investigations are now underway to identify individuals behind the spread of the false information.

"The ZRP therefore dismisses as false and misleading social media claims alleging that police officers are conducting an operation targeting returning immigrants. Investigations have now been instituted to account for those who are peddling false information through abuse or misuse of social media platforms," he said.

ZRP has repeatedly urged the public to verify information before sharing it online and warned that spreading fake content could attract criminal charges.