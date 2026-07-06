Zimbabwe: Government Pulls the Plug On Matimbe Buses After Deadly Harare Crash

GOVERNMENT has grounded every bus in Blessing Matimbe's fleet after a probe into a fatal Harare crash exposed widespread disregard for road safety laws.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona announced the suspension this Thursday. It follows the June 1 accident at the Willowvale and Nyandoro Road intersection, which claimed three lives and left 10 passengers seriously injured.

According to the ministry, the bus involved -- Registration Number AGL0921 -- was operating without a valid Certificate of Fitness or Route Permit. The driver, he added, also failed to meet requirements under the country's Road Traffic Act.

"The investigations confirmed that operator Blessing Matimbe was in blatant breach of road traffic and safety regulations," Mhona said.

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He described the breaches as "a gross violation of the conditions attached to the operator's licence."

"Under the Road Motor Transportation Act, the Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation has with immediate effect suspended all omnibuses owned by Blessing Matimbe from operating on any route approved by the Ministry," Mhona stated.

"The suspension stays in place until the operator meets all compliance requirements set out in law."

Mhona issued a stern warning to other errant operators who cut corners on safety that they risk losing their licences.

"The safety of commuters is non-negotiable. Any operator who ignores licence conditions or statutory safety standards will face suspension or outright cancellation," he said.

He also urged police and traffic enforcement agencies to step up patrols and clamp down on non-compliance.

"We expect all law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert and ensure full adherence to road traffic laws to protect every road user," he said.

The move is the latest in government's crackdown on public transport operators, coming amid a spike in fatal crashes tied to unroadworthy vehicles and disregard for regulations.