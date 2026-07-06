Nigeria: Govt Flags Off N137bn Borno Roads to Reopen Trade Corridors, Boost Security

The federal government yesterday flagged off the rehabilitation of the Bama-Banki Road and the Dikwa-Gamboru-Ngala Road in Borno State, describing the projects as strategic investments aimed at reopening critical trade corridors, strengthening security operations and accelerating post-insurgency economic recovery across the North-east.

Performing the ceremony on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the projects underscore the administration's commitment to restoring mobility, rebuilding economic confidence and reconnecting communities devastated by years of insurgency and infrastructural neglect.

He said the two road corridors would enhance cross-border trade with neighbouring countries, improve agricultural activities and widen the operational reach of security agencies across the region.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said road infrastructure remains indispensable to economic growth and lasting peace, stressing that poor road networks continue to impose enormous costs on businesses, households and communities.

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"Roads are the live wire of our commercial engagements. They determine whether the farmer reaches the market, the trader reaches the customer, the child reaches school, the patient reaches care, and security agencies reach communities in time," Shettima said.

He noted that President Tinubu had made infrastructure development a central priority of his administration because bad roads slow commerce, increase food prices, isolate communities, discourage investment and weaken local economies.

The vice president observed that road rehabilitation in the North-east should be viewed not only as an economic intervention but also as a vital security measure, explaining that damaged roads hamper the movement of both civilians and security personnel.

"Bad roads are also a security risk. A corridor that is difficult for citizens to travel is equally difficult for security personnel to patrol and protect," he stated.

Shettima described the Bama-Banki corridor as a route of immense strategic importance, adding that the Dikwa-Gamboru-Ngala Road is equally critical to reconnecting communities and restoring public confidence across Borno State.

He disclosed that the projects would include bridges, drainage systems, safety facilities and reinforced concrete pavement designed to ensure durability, stronger supervision and value for public funds.

The vice president commended Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for placing infrastructure at the centre of the state's reconstruction efforts, saying the partnership between the federal government and the state government demonstrates what can be achieved when institutions collaborate in the public interest.

He also praised the Minister of Works, David Umahi, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, and the Borno State Commissioner for Works and Housing, Adam Bukar Balarabe, for advancing the projects.

Assuring residents of Bama, Banki, Dikwa, Gamboru-Ngala and neighbouring communities, Shettima pledged that the federal government would ensure the projects are completed.

"Promises acquire meaning when citizens can drive on the roads, move their goods, reach their families, and live with greater security," he said.

He added that the federal government would continue working with the state government, contractors, host communities and relevant institutions to ensure the roads become corridors of commerce, security and renewed confidence.

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Earlier, Governor Zulum described infrastructure as the foundation of socio-economic development, saying completion of the roads would stimulate economic activities in Borno State and strengthen trade with Chad, Cameroon and the Niger Republic.

The governor thanked President Tinubu for his commitment to the peace, security and development of the North-east, pledging stronger electoral support for the President in next year's election.

Zulum also expressed appreciation to the Dangote Group for supporting the state with schools, healthcare facilities, food items valued at over N2 billion and an additional N1.5 billion donated to the National Emergency Management Agency for flood victims in Borno.

Minister of Works, David Umahi disclosed that the two road projects, originally awarded in 2021 for over N55 billion, are now valued at over N70 billion for the Bama-Banki Road and N67 billion for Phase One of the Dikwa-Gamboru Road.