Nigeria: Govt Demands Compensation Over Death of Nigerian Trader, Detention of Six Citizens in Ivorian Prison

Abuja — The federal government has demanded a full investigation into the detention of six Nigerian traders in Côte d'Ivoire and the death of one of them, Usama Murtala, while seeking compensation for his family and the return of property allegedly seized from the victims.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this yesterday in an update posted on X, revealing that she met with the Ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire to Nigeria, Ambassador Kalilou Traore, to seek explanations over the circumstances surrounding the arrest, detention and subsequent death of the Nigerian trader.

According to the minister, the six traders were detained without charge or trial. They were released only following diplomatic interventions by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and sustained engagement by the Nigerian Embassy in Côte d'Ivoire.

"We requested to know why the Nigerian Embassy in Côte d'Ivoire was not informed of their arrest and detention, which delayed the necessary diplomatic intervention that might have saved the life of the deceased," she added.

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Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the detained Nigerians, who had travelled to Côte d'Ivoire for trading activities, were unable to communicate effectively because of language barriers and were denied access to legal representation during their incarceration in the French-speaking country.

She said Nigeria had formally called on the Ivorian authorities to conduct a transparent investigation into the incident, while also demanding compensation for the family of Usama Murtala, who reportedly died shortly after regaining his freedom due to the harsh conditions of detention and inadequate medical care he received while in custody.

The minister further stated that the federal government was seeking the immediate return of the traders' phones, money and other personal belongings allegedly confiscated during their arrest but not returned after their release.

She added that Nigeria had also requested firm assurances from the Ivorian government that any future arrests or detentions of Nigerian citizens would be promptly communicated to the Nigerian Embassy to enable timely consular assistance and ensure that Nigerians are treated with dignity.

Responding to the concerns, Ivorian Ambassador Kalilou Traore expressed condolences to the deceased's family and apologized to the federal government for the incident, describing it as regrettable.

She added, "Ambassador Traore pledged to communicate the outcomes of the meeting and the concerns and demands of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the authorities in Abidjan as soon as possible."

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Odumegwu-Ojukwu reaffirmed that the Nigerian government would continue to pursue justice for the affected families, insisting that the matter would not be allowed to go unresolved.