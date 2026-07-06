Sudan: TSC President Congratulates the American People On the 250th Anniversary of U.S. Independence

Khartoum, July 5, 2026 (SUNA) -- The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Sunday extended congratulations to the American people on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

The TSC President conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the American people on the occasion, expressing his hope for continued peace, unity, progress, and prosperity for the United States and its people.

"As the United States celebrates 250 years of its independence, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the American people for a future marked by peace, unity, and progress," Al-Burhan said.