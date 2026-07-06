Sudan: Health Minister Commends Türkiye's Support for Sudan's Health Sector

5 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, July 4, 2026 (SUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim has commended Türkiye's significant contribution to supporting Sudan's health sector, affirming that the sector has begun to recover despite ongoing challenges and praising the return of private-sector healthcare services.

Speaking during a meeting on Saturday with a delegation from Türkiye's Medical Point International Hospital, led by Dr. Mukhtar Bedeli, the minister said the two sides discussed cooperation in primary healthcare, medical training, establishing referral pathways for specialized treatment, and enhancing training programmes for Sudanese medical personnel.

The minister also referred to Turkish agreements and partnerships with Sudanese groups, noting that Sudan offers substantial investment opportunities in medical tourism following the recent improvement in stability. He underscored the importance of advanced medical specialty training in Türkiye to strengthen the capabilities of Sudan's national healthcare workforce.

Read the original article on SNA.

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