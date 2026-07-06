Kenya: Two Arrested With Fake Sh6mn Cash in Highway Sting As DCI Foils Alleged Counterfeit Currency Scheme

Nairobi — A multi-agency security operation on Friday intercepted counterfeit currency with a face value of Sh6 million along the Thika-Garissa Highway, leading to the arrest of two suspects in what investigators believe was part of a wider counterfeit money distribution network.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects were arrested at a security roadblock in Kanyonyoo after officers discovered bundles of fake Sh1,000 notes concealed inside their vehicle.

According to the DCI, John Safari Mbiti and Erick Njuguna Wambui were travelling in a black Toyota Vitz, from Thika towards Kithimani when officers stopped the vehicle for a routine inspection.

"A meticulous search of the car uncovered a white carrier bag containing four tightly wrapped bundles concealed beneath layers of khaki paper, aluminium foil and clear tape," DCI said Friday.

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"Upon unwrapping the bundles, officers recovered counterfeit Ksh1,000 notes neatly packed into four bundles, with a combined face value of Sh6 million."

Preliminary investigations indicate the suspects were allegedly transporting the fake currency to Wamunyu, Kitui County, where it was to be handed to an accomplice for further processing to make it resemble genuine banknotes before being released into circulation.

The two suspects were taken to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where they were booked alongside the recovered counterfeit currency and are expected to be arraigned in court after the completion of investigations.

The DCI said detectives are pursuing further leads to identify and apprehend other members of the suspected counterfeit currency network.

The agency warned that counterfeit currency poses a significant threat to the economy by undermining confidence in financial transactions, facilitating economic crime and exposing unsuspecting members of the public and businesses to financial losses.

The latest seizure comes as security agencies intensify efforts to dismantle organised criminal syndicates involved in counterfeiting, financial fraud and other forms of economic crime across the country.