Zimbabwe: Bogus Employment Agent in Court Over Alleged Russia Jobs Scam That Landed Zimbabweans On Warzone and Left One Victim Dead

A HWANGE man accused of luring Zimbabweans with promises of lucrative jobs in Russia, only for them to allegedly end up fighting in the Ukraine war, has appeared in court facing human trafficking charges after one of the alleged victims reportedly died.

Oscar Sifelani Mtshiya (48), of Empumalanga Extension Township in Hwange, appeared before Harare Magistrate Jessie Kufa, who remanded him in custody to July 8 for a bail determination.

Mtshiya is facing five counts of trafficking in persons as well as five counts of allegedly operating an employment agency without registration.

According to the State, between January and June this year, Mtshiya allegedly worked with four Russian-based accomplices, who remain at large, to recruit five Zimbabweans through false promises of well-paying jobs.

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"The accused, acting in connivance with his Russian accomplices, hatched a plan to traffick five victims for labour exploitation in Russia," prosecutors allege.

Court papers say the victims were allegedly promised employment as firefighters with attractive salaries and favourable working conditions.

Others were allegedly told they would work under Russia's Defence Ministry.

However, the State alleges that after arriving in Russia, the victims had their travel documents confiscated before being forced to join a private military organisation.

"They were subjected to labour exploitation, denied freedom of movement and forced to undergo a seven-day firearm familiarisation training before being sent to the Ukraine war zone to fight as mercenaries," the prosecution alleges.

The alleged operation only came to light after one of the recruits was killed.

"One of the victims lost his life in the war deployment," prosecutors said.

The victim's spouse is reportedly working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to have the deceased's body repatriated to Zimbabwe.

AfricaNews UpdatesThe remaining victims are still in Russia, where government departments are working to bring them home.

Investigators allege Mtshiya arranged airline tickets and visas supplied by his alleged Russian accomplices before facilitating the victims' travel through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

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The State further alleges that he received payments from the Russian-based suspects through his EcoCash account and channelled some of the money to the victims for transport expenses before departure.

Police also allege electronic airline tickets and hotel booking reservations linking the accused to the operation were recovered during investigations, while several witnesses are expected to testify.

The accused is alleged to have conducted the recruitment without being registered as an employment agency, contrary to Zimbabwe's Labour Act.

The case is likely to intensify public concern over bogus overseas job offers targeting unemployed Zimbabweans seeking better opportunities abroad, as authorities continue investigating alleged trafficking networks operating between Zimbabwe and Russia.

Mtshiya remains in custody pending his bail hearing on July 8.