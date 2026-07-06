Somalia's President Meets Somali-American Mayor, Urges Stronger U.S. Ties

5 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, July 5 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday received Nadia Mohamed, the Somali-American mayor of St. Louis Park, at the presidential palace in Mogadishu, praising her political achievements and calling for stronger ties between Somalia and the United States.

Mohamud congratulated Mohamed on her leadership and success in public office, saying her achievements reflected the talent, determination and positive contribution of the Somali diaspora to communities around the world.

The president encouraged Mohamed to play a greater role in strengthening the long-standing relationship between Somalia and the United States while supporting the Somali diaspora's contribution to the country's reconstruction, public service development and investment.

Mohamed thanked the president for the warm reception and reaffirmed her commitment to promoting closer cooperation and supporting efforts aimed at Somalia's development.

She also said she was pleasantly surprised by the level of security and development she witnessed during her visit to the capital, Mogadishu.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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