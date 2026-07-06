Uganda: Gulu University Bus, Fuso Lorry Crash On Lira Highway Leaves 17 Injured

At least 17 people have been injured in a road accident involving a bus belonging to Gulu University and a Fuso lorry along the Lira-Aduku highway at Bongcao Centre in Lira City West Division.

According to North Kyoga Regional Police, the crash occurred at around 8:00pm on Saturday when the two vehicles collided under circumstances that are still under investigation.

North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, said the Fuso lorry, registration number UBK 662J, was transporting market vendors from Aduku Market towards Lira City at high speed when it collided with the university bus.

"It is alleged that motor vehicle registration number UBK 662J, a Fuso lorry, was carrying market vendors from the Aduku side heading to Lira City at a relatively high speed," SP Okema said.

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He added that the Gulu University bus, registration number UAK 482G, had been joining the highway from a feeder road after ferrying passengers from a traditional marriage ceremony in Boke Ward, Lira City.

"Motor vehicle registration number UAK 482G, an Isuzu bus belonging to Gulu University, was returning from a traditional marriage ceremony in the Boke area. While joining the highway from a feeder road, it collided with the lorry that was already on the main road," he said.

Police confirmed that 17 people sustained injuries in the crash and were immediately rushed to health facilities for treatment.

"Seventeen people sustained injuries and were all taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital and Lira Midtown Clinic for medical attention," SP Okema said.

The injured victims are still receiving treatment, and their identities have not yet been fully established.

Traffic and police officers from Lira City West Division visited the scene, documented the incident, and towed both vehicles to the division's parking yard pending inspection by the Inspectorate of Vehicles (IOV).

"We have since towed both vehicles to Lira City West Division parking yard pending IOV inspection," SP Okema said.

Police said investigations into the exact cause of the crash are ongoing and urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly at busy highway junctions.