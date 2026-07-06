Kenya: Ruto Takes Aim At Manyatta MP Mukunji, Says 'One-Term MP' Cannot Teach Him Politics

Nairobi — President William Ruto has launched a sharp attack on Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji, declaring that the first-term lawmaker cannot teach him politics as he accused allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of promoting divisive politics instead of offering solutions to Kenyans.

Speaking during a church service at Full Gospel Church Gatunduri in Embu County, Ruto appeared to take direct aim at Mukunji, a vocal critic of his administration and a close ally of Gachagua, amid an escalating political contest for influence in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"I have heard some people say they want to teach me politics," the President said.

"What can a one-term Member of Parliament teach someone who has spent decades in public service? I have been in politics for a long time, and I do not rely on anyone to seek votes for me. I earn the support of Kenyans through my record of development."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The remarks were widely interpreted as a response to Mukunji, who has emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of the Kenya Kwanza administration despite being elected on the UDA party ticket.

The President dismissed criticism from his political opponents as mere "noise," insisting Kenyans would ultimately judge leaders by their performance rather than political rhetoric.

"We are used to the noise. Kenyans know the truth, and they know who is working for them," he said.

Without naming Gachagua directly, Ruto also condemned what he described as attempts to divide Kenyans along ethnic and political lines.

"I will never accept politics of division that seeks to separate Kenyans on the basis of tribe or political affiliation. Tribal politics only divides us, weakens us and slows our country's progress," he said.

"When you hear someone reducing people to their tribe, that is misguided leadership. Dividing Kenyans will never move this country forward."

The President said his administration remained focused on development rather than political confrontation, citing investments in roads, education and other public services.

"I want to assure you that we will walk this journey together, united as one nation, and transform our country through development," he said.

"We have built roads, employed more teachers and invested in projects that are improving the lives of ordinary Kenyans."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ruto also defended the creation of the National Infrastructure Fund, saying it would provide sustainable financing for roads and other major infrastructure projects across the country.

He urged Kenyans to evaluate leaders based on their record and vision rather than political slogans.

"Every leader seeking public office should be judged by what they have done, what they are doing and what they plan to do for the people. Unfortunately, many of those making the loudest political statements have no clear plan for Kenya," he said.

The Head of State further sought to reassure the country over political tensions, saying Kenya would remain peaceful despite the heated rhetoric ahead of the next election.

"Nothing bad will happen in Kenya. There will be peace, and together we will continue transforming this country before our eyes. We have a clear plan to move Kenya towards becoming a first-world economy, and we remain focused on delivering that vision."

He added that his administration would not be distracted by critics.

"Those who want to keep making noise are free to do so. We will remain focused on serving the people."

Ruto's latest remarks mark his strongest public rebuke yet of Mukunji, whose relationship with the President has shifted from ally to outspoken critic.

Although the Manyatta MP was elected on a UDA ticket, he has repeatedly broken ranks with the Kenya Kwanza administration, opposed key government policies, and aligned himself politically with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as the battle for Mt Kenya's political leadership intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election.