Tanzania Hits IAEA Roadmap On 19 Key Steps for Acquisition of Nuclear Energy

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has continued making significant preparations toward the adoption of nuclear energy for electricity generation, following the roadmap established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Under the IAEA framework, the country is required to implement 19 key infrastructure issues across three phases before officially launching nuclear power generation.

Speaking to journalists today, July 5, 2026, during the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (Sabasaba), the Director General of the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC), Prof. Najat Kassim Mohammed, said the entire process is being carried out in accordance with international nuclear safety standards. She stressed that every step is designed to ensure the safe use of nuclear technology for both the public and the environment.

Prof. Najat said Tanzania has not yet officially entered the first implementation phase but has already completed its preliminary preparations. She explained that the government has invited IAEA experts to conduct a readiness assessment to determine whether the country meets the requirements to begin the first phase. According to her, the initial stage focuses on establishing a robust legal and regulatory framework, as well as strengthening an independent regulatory authority responsible for overseeing nuclear safety.

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She added that if the IAEA assessment produces positive results, Tanzania will be cleared to proceed to the subsequent stages of implementation. The government's target is to enable the country to begin generating nuclear electricity within approximately seven years, supporting long-term economic and social development.

On the availability of raw materials, Prof. Najat said Tanzania possesses substantial uranium reserves, the primary fuel used in nuclear power generation. However, she noted that uranium extracted from mines cannot be used directly to generate electricity. Instead, it must undergo specialized and costly processing to be converted into nuclear fuel. During the initial stages, uranium mined in Tanzania will be exported for processing. She said Tanzania is currently cooperating with Russia on this process, after which the processed nuclear fuel will be returned for use in electricity generation.

Prof. Najat further revealed that a major uranium mining project is expected to commence in the Mkuju area of Ruvuma Region, while geological exploration continues in other parts of the country to identify additional commercially viable uranium deposits. She assured the public that there is no reason to fear the introduction of nuclear energy, emphasizing that safety remains the highest priority throughout every stage of the country's nuclear power development programme.