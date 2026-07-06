South Africa: Western Cape Concludes Voluntary Repatriation Operation for Foreign Nationals

The Western Cape Government has successfully concluded its coordinated humanitarian operation to assist foreign nationals who voluntarily elected to return to their countries of origin.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the provincial government said the operation was undertaken in partnership with municipalities, national government departments, humanitarian organisations, faith-based partners and law enforcement agencies.

According to the provincial government, all individuals who presented at municipal facilities and the Department of Home Affairs offices in Epping, Cape Town, have departed following extensive verification, registration and logistical planning undertaken by the department and supporting partners.

Dozens of buses were procured for this purpose.

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Premier Alan Winde thanked all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the operation.

"This operation demonstrated what can be achieved when all spheres of government, humanitarian organisations, religious institutions, transport providers and local communities work together towards a common humanitarian objective.

"We are deeply grateful to every individual and organisation that played a role in ensuring a safe, dignified and orderly process. I also want to thank our mediators who worked hard to defuse tensions. You played an important part in ensuring unrest did not erupt in our province. I am also deeply grateful for the engagements our International Relations Directorate initiated with affected foreign missions," Winde said.

The Premier also thanked municipalities that made facilities available, humanitarian organisations that provided food, water and essential relief items and operational teams that worked long hours to support the intervention.

The provincial government said temporary facilities established for the operation have now been demobilised and normal operations are resuming.

It also clarified that municipalities will not provide any further transport logistics for the repatriation of foreign nationals.

"The Western Cape Government wishes to make it clear that no further transport logistics will be undertaken by municipalities for the purposes of repatriating foreign nationals. Reports of free transport services after today are incorrect," the provincial government said.

The government encouraged foreign nationals requiring assistance to engage directly with their respective embassies or consulates and to follow normal immigration processes administered by the Department of Home Affairs.

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It also acknowledged the inconvenience experienced by businesses and communities surrounding the temporary support facilities and thanked them for their patience and cooperation throughout the intervention.

While the transport phase has concluded, the provincial government said departments and municipalities will continue to monitor the situation and address any humanitarian, safety or operational concerns through normal service delivery channels. - SAnews.gov.za