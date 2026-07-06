South Africa: Ethekwini Warns Against Drop-Offs of Undocumented Foreign Nationals At Closed Drive-in Site

The eThekwini Municipality has urged members of the public, employers and transport operators to stop dropping off undocumented foreign nationals at the former Durban Drive-In site, saying the facility is no longer operational.

In a statement issued on Friday, the municipality reiterated that the Drive-In site is no longer operating as a temporary repatriation facility. Despite previous communications confirming its closure, people continue to drop off displaced individuals at the site.

The municipality said it has noted with concern that some employers of undocumented foreign nationals continue to bring their employees to the site.

"The public, employers and transport operators are urged to refrain from bringing foreign nationals to the site, as no services are being provided there," the municipality said.

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According to the municipality, the temporary repatriation processing centre for undocumented foreign nationals has been centralised in Musina, Limpopo, under the coordination of the Department of Home Affairs.

It also clarified that matters relating to undocumented foreign nationals fall under the mandate of the Department of Home Affairs and not the municipality.

"As such, the Municipality is not in a position to comment further on the repatriation process. Members of the public and the media are requested to direct all enquiries relating to these matters to the Department of Home Affairs, which is the competent authority to provide information and comment," the municipality said.

Meanwhile, the municipality said the marches held on 30 June were peaceful and orderly, with no major incidents of violence, loss of life or significant damage to infrastructure reported across the city.

"The Municipality also acknowledges the responsible conduct of residents, march organisers and law enforcement agencies in ensuring that the demonstrations proceeded without incident.

"The outcome reflects the importance of constructive civic engagement and public safety," the statement read.

According to the municipality, more than 20 000 Malawian nationals were processed and repatriated through the Sherwood and Drive-In sites.

To support the repatriation operation, government procured more than 300 buses, with eThekwini Municipality providing 150 buses on a cost-recovery basis.

The municipality said it has since commenced clean-up operations at the former Drive-In site to restore the area.

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"The Municipality has commenced clean-up operations at the Drive-In site to restore the area and remains committed to maintaining a clean, safe and welcoming environment for residents, businesses and visitors," the municipality said. - SAnews.gov.za