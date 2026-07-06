South Africa: SAPS Warns Against Unlawful Identity Document Inspections in Northern Cape

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape has warned members of the public against individuals and groups unlawfully demanding to inspect identity documents under the guise of addressing illegal immigration.

In a statement issued on Friday, SAPS said it had noted with concern reports of people approaching members of the public and requesting to inspect their identity documents without legal authority.

The police stressed that only authorised law enforcement officials may request and verify identity documents while carrying out their official duties.

"The SAPS in the Northern Cape has noted with concern reports of individuals and groups who are unlawfully approaching members of the public and demanding to inspect their identity documents under the guise of addressing illegal immigration.

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"The SAPS wishes to emphasise that only duly authorised law enforcement officials, acting within the confines of the law, may request and verify identity documents during the execution of their official duties," the statement read.

The police cautioned members of the public not to be intimidated by people who have no legal authority to conduct such inspections.

Communities have also been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unlawful conduct to their nearest police station or the SAPS Crime Stop number.

SAPS acknowledged the important role played by Community Policing Forums (CPFs) in promoting safer communities and encouraged them to continue working in partnership with the police.

According to the statement, CPFs should support community engagement initiatives, promote respect for the rule of law and help educate communities on lawful crime prevention measures.

While recognising concerns raised by communities regarding illegal immigration, SAPS reminded the public that the enforcement of immigration legislation rests with authorised government departments and law enforcement agencies.

"While SAPS recognises the concerns expressed by communities regarding illegal immigration, members of the public are reminded that the enforcement of immigration legislation is the responsibility of authorised government departments and law enforcement agencies.

"Acts of vigilantism, intimidation, discrimination, harassment, or the unlawful stopping and questioning of individuals will not be tolerated and may result in criminal prosecution," the SAPS said.

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The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order while protecting the rights of everyone in the country.

"The public is encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspected criminal activities through the appropriate channels rather than taking the law into their own hands," the SAPS said. - SAnews.gov.za