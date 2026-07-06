Uganda: 560 Ugandans Repatriated From South Africa

Kampala, Uganda — The government has completed the first phase of its voluntary repatriation programme for nationals fleeing anti-immigrant unrest in South Africa after a third Uganda Airlines charter flight returned 255 Ugandans to Entebbe International Airport early Sunday.

Flight UR701 landed at 3:50 a.m. East African Time, bringing the total number of Ugandans repatriated under the exercise to 560.

Uganda's High Commissioner to South Africa, Paul Amoru, described the operation as a major humanitarian achievement.

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"With the safe arrival of this third batch carrying 255 Ugandan nationals, we have now successfully facilitated the voluntary return of 560 Ugandans from South Africa," Amoru said.

He thanked the governments of Uganda and South Africa, Uganda Airlines and other partners that supported the exercise.

"We remain grateful to the Government of Uganda, the Government of South Africa and all our partners who have made this humanitarian operation possible," he added.

According to the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria, the repatriation exercise brought home 273 Ugandans on the first flight, 32 on the second and 255 on the final charter.

The returnees were received at Entebbe International Airport by a government delegation led by Col. Chris Magezi, representing the Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and other government agencies also attended the reception.

The government coordinated the arrival process before the returnees were taken through reception and reintegration procedures. In a statement, the Uganda High Commission said the homecoming was an emotional moment for many of the returnees and their families.

"For many, it was more than just a flight home. It was a journey from uncertainty to safety. As the aircraft doors opened at Entebbe International Airport, tears of relief, warm embraces and heartfelt gratitude filled the arrivals terminal as families and government officials welcomed the returnees back to the Pearl of Africa."

Col. Chris Magezi said the returnees would have opportunities to rebuild their lives in Uganda.

"It was a pleasure to welcome another batch of 255 Ugandan compatriots from South Africa this morning at Entebbe International Airport. Uganda today is a land of immense opportunities, and the returnees will be able to prosper even better at home," he said.

The voluntary repatriation exercise was coordinated by the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda Airlines, the UPDF and other government agencies.

The evacuation programme was launched after anti-immigrant protests and xenophobic attacks escalated in parts of South Africa, where foreign nationals were targeted by vigilante groups accusing migrants of taking jobs and contributing to crime.

The unrest intensified ahead of a self-imposed June 30 deadline issued by some groups demanding that undocumented foreigners leave the country, prompting many migrants to seek assistance from their respective governments.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, President Yoweri Museveni directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to organise the voluntary evacuation of Ugandans who wished to return home.

The government said hundreds of Ugandans had sought consular assistance amid growing fears for their safety, while one Ugandan was reported to have been killed during the violence.

Uganda is among several African countries that have arranged the return of their nationals from South Africa as anti-foreigner sentiment has intensified in recent weeks.

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South African authorities have condemned the attacks while stepping up security operations and immigration enforcement in affected areas. However, uncertainty remains over the fate of hundreds of Ugandans who had expressed interest in returning home.

The Uganda High Commission in Pretoria had previously indicated that more than 1,200 Ugandans had registered for voluntary repatriation.

Earlier, while addressing Parliament during its induction retreat at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said the government planned to repatriate 771 Ugandans from South Africa.

With 560 people now returned under the charter programme, it remains unclear whether the remaining registered Ugandans will be brought home through additional charter flights or alternative travel arrangements.